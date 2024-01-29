Court Files Martinelli Complaint Against Judge Who Sentenced Him

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) AGuarantee Court

confirmed the

filing

of a

complaint

for the alleged commission of the crime of abuse of authority that

Ricardo Martinelli

had filed

against the liquidating judge, Baloisa Marquínez.

Martinelli's legal defense had presented an appeal to the

Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office

to reactivate the complaint that he had filed last year against Judge Marquínez, after issuing a ruling where he denied the principle of specialty since it had been delivered to the Panamanian authorities. through the

Extradition Treaty between Panama and the United States.

Today in the

Accusatory Criminal System

based in Plaza Ágora,

Martinelli's legal team sought to reactivate the criminal action against the judge, however, the guarantee judge denied the request since the crime presented does not exist.

Judge Marquínez, in charge of theSecond Liquidation Court of Criminal Cases,by ruling on July 17, 2023, convictedMartinellifor the crime ofmoney laundering and a penaltyof128 months in prisonin theNew Business case.

The sentencing decision was confirmed by the

High Court of Liquidation

on October 24, 2023.

Currently the

Second Criminal Chamber

has to resolve an appeal to rule on whether to confirm or revoke the sentence against Martinelli and four other people in the

New Business case.