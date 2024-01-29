Court Files Martinelli Complaint Against Judge Who Sentenced Him

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) AGuarantee Court
confirmed the
filing
of a
complaint
for the alleged commission of the crime of abuse of authority that
Ricardo Martinelli
had filed
against the liquidating judge, Baloisa Marquínez.
Martinelli's legal defense had presented an appeal to the
Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
to reactivate the complaint that he had filed last year against Judge Marquínez, after issuing a ruling where he denied the principle of specialty since it had been delivered to the Panamanian authorities. through the
Extradition Treaty between Panama and the United States.
Today in the
Accusatory Criminal System
based in Plaza Ágora,
Martinelli's legal team sought to reactivate the criminal action against the judge, however, the guarantee judge denied the request since the crime presented does not exist.
Judge Marquínez, in charge of the
Second Liquidation Court of Criminal Cases,
by ruling on July 17, 2023, convicted
Martinelli
for the crime of
money laundering and a penalty
of
128 months in prison
in the
New Business case.
The sentencing decision was confirmed by the
High Court of Liquidation
on October 24, 2023.
Currently the
Second Criminal Chamber
has to resolve an appeal to rule on whether to confirm or revoke the sentence against Martinelli and four other people in the
New Business case.
MENAFN29012024000218011062ID1107783864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.