Prime Minister Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Secretary of State of the United States of America Antony Blinken.

The meeting discussed the friendly two countries' strategic relations and means to promote and develop them.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the necessity of reaching a just permanent solution to the Palestinian cause, and the continuation of entry of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, in addition to the latest regional developments and ways to reduce escalation.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation to its close partnership with the United States of America, stressing that the two countries eye promoting this partnership in different spheres.

His Excellency also praised the United States' efforts aimed at de-escalation and promoting peace and security in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's deep concern over the latest developments in the regions; as well as its condemnation of targeting the US base in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and violating the Kingdom's sovereignty.

His Excellency expressed, in this regard, the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the US, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.