Cari Franklin, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Renowned for her expertise, honesty, and stellar negotiation skills, Cari is a trusted agent with the Franklin Home Group at Keller Williams Real Estate in Federal Way, Washington. Her areas of specialization encompass a wide range of property types, including residential, REOs, land, and multi-family units.

A native of Washington State, Cari was born and raised in Wenatchee and has been calling the Puget Sound area home for 30 years now. While in college, she worked at a real estate company and her interest never quite diminished.

Armed with a Degree in Merchandising and Marketing, Cari possesses a robust foundation in sales, marketing, and accounting. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her clients, employing a consultative approach to understanding their motivations and aspirations.

Particularly gratifying for Cari is guiding first-time homebuyers through the process and witnessing the success of their investments. Furthermore, she prides herself on cultivating strong relationships and friendships with her clients, ensuring that their needs are met with utmost care and attention.

Boasting an impressive 31-year track record in the real estate industry, Cari holds certifications, including a broker's license. She actively participates as the President of the Women's Council of Realtors, showcasing her commitment to professional engagement.

Recognizing her exceptional contributions, Cari has been nominated for the prestigious 5-Star Legends Award for the past ten years, a testament to her commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. In addition, she has been interviewed several times for the local newspaper.

Her dedication to community service is evident through her role as a board member for two nonprofits and her volunteer work with various organizations.

