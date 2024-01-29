GCC Condemns Terrorist Attack On US Military Base In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi condemned, on Monday, the terrorist attack on a military base near the Syrian-Jordanian borders, which lead to the killing of several American soldiers and the injury of others.

Al-Budaiwi said that this terrorist act is a serious violation of Jordan's sovereignty and dangerous escalation to the region's safety and stability.

He stressed the position of the GCC is to reject any kind of terrorism, regardless of its source, ensuring that the GCC will support and aid Jordan in every way possible.

Last night, the US Army announced last night the killing of three service men and the injury of 25 others, after a terrorist drone attack on American Military base northeast Jordan near the Syrian border.

US president Joe Biden said in a statement, "while we are investigating the incident we already know that the attack was committed by an extremist group in Iraq and Syria funded by Iran.

Biden also vowed to respond to the attack and hold those responsible accountable in the time and manner chosen by Washington. (end)

