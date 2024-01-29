Harmonic Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Record quarterly total revenue of $167.1

million, up 31% quarter over quarter Broadband revenue up 20% and Video SaaS revenue up 26% year over year SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. "Harmonic finished 2023 with another quarter of solid performance, including record total company and Broadband revenue, driven by strong demand for our market-leading technology solutions," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Our robust backlog at year-end reflects continued demand from our large Broadband customers and growing Video SaaS commitments, positioning us well for this year and beyond." Q4

Financial and Business Highlights Financial

Revenue: $167.1

million, compared to $164.3 million in the prior year period



Broadband segment revenue: $115.2 million, compared to $96.0 million in the prior year period

Video segment revenue: $51.9 million, compared to $68.3 million in the prior year period

Gross margin: GAAP 49.0% and non-GAAP 49.3%, compared to GAAP 52.1% and non-GAAP 52.7% in the prior year period





Broadband segment non-GAAP gross margin: 42.4% compared to 47.6% in the prior year period

Video segment non-GAAP gross margin: 64.6% compared to 59.9% in the prior year period

Operating income: GAAP income $9.6 million and non-GAAP income $18.9 million, compared to GAAP income $16.5 million and non-GAAP income $23.7 million in the prior year period

Net income: GAAP net income $83.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $14.7 million, compared to GAAP net income $6.1 million and non-GAAP net income $19.9 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $21.7 million income compared to $26.6 million income in the prior year period

Net income per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.72 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.13, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.05 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.17 in the prior year period Cash: $84.3 million, compared to $89.6 million in the prior year period Business

Commercially deployed our cOSTM solution with 108 customers, serving 26.3

million cable modems

Initiated volume shipments to another Tier-1, enhancing broadband customer diversification

Pioneering the market with the first volume shipments of DOCSIS 4.0 Recently demonstrated SaaS leadership in live sports streaming with largest ever live streaming event in the U.S. Video Business Review Update In our Q3 2023 earnings press release we announced that we had initiated a formal strategic review process for our Video business to better position Harmonic for long-term shareholder value creation. As noted in that press release, we received indications of interest in our Video business from a number of parties. To date, that interest has not yet translated into a definitive agreement with any party. We are continuing the strategic review process, and no specific timetable has been established for the completion of the review. We do not intend to disclose further details with respect to the review process unless and until our board of directors approves a specific transaction or otherwise concludes its review. Since the strategic review may cause some disruption to the business, we are conservatively guiding our Video business for 2024. Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2022

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2022



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$



167.1

$



127.2

$



164.3

*

*

* Net income (loss)

$





83.8

$





(6.5)

$





6.1

$





14.7

$

-

$





19.9 Net income (loss) per share

$





0.72

$



(0.06)

$





0.05

$





0.13

$





0.00

$





0.17

















Other Financial Information Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2022

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1) $





21.7

$





3.5

$





26.6 Bookings for the quarter $



196.5

$





96.3

$



130.2 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $



653.2

$



627.2

$



457.1 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $





84.3

$





75.6

$





89.6



(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. * Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance







Q1 2024 GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $









40

$









70

$





110

$









50

$









80

$





130 Gross margin %







50.2

%









51.6

% Gross profit







$







55









$







68 Net loss







$

(13)









$

(5) Tax rate







19

%









19

% Net loss per share







$

(0.12)









$

(0.04) Shares (2)







111.7









111.7





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. (2) The guidance assumes estimated impact of redeeming the 2024 Convertible Notes and repurchases during 2024 under the Company's stock repurchase program. Diluted shares assumes stock price at $10.68 (Q4 2023 average price).





2024 GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Net revenue $







195

$







460

$





655

$







210

$







500

$





710 Gross margin %







50.2

%









52.2

% Gross profit







$





329









$





371 Net income







$







31









$







57 Tax rate







19

%









19

% Net income per share







$





0.27









$





0.50 Shares (2)







114.6









114.6





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. (2) The guidance assumes estimated impact of redeeming the 2024 Convertible Notes and repurchases during 2024 under the Company's stock repurchase program. Diluted shares assumes stock price at $10.68 (Q4 2023 average price).



Q1 2024 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

(1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Gross margin % 60.0

%

46.0

%

51.1

%

61.0

%

47.0

%

52.4

% Gross profit $

24

$







32

$

56

$





31

$







38

$







69 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $







(8)

$







4

$





(4)

$

(2)

$







8

$







6 Tax rate







19

%









19

% Net income (loss) per share







$

(0.06)









$





0.02 Shares (3)







111.7









115.2





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. (2) Refer to "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) The guidance assumes estimated impact of redeeming the 2024 Convertible Notes and repurchases during 2024 under the Company's stock repurchase program. Diluted shares assumes stock price at $10.68 (Q4 2023 average price).





2024 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

(1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Video

Broadband

Total

Video

Broadband

Total Gross margin % 60.0

%

46.5

%

50.5

%

62.0

%

48.5

%

52.5

% Gross profit $

117

$





214

$





331

$





130

$





243

$





373 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $



(7)

$







95

$







88

$







2

$





119

$





121 Tax rate







19

%









19

% Net income per share







$





0.49









$





0.72 Shares (3)







114.6









114.6





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. (2) Refer to "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure. (3) The guidance assumes estimated impact of redeeming the 2024 Convertible Notes and repurchases during 2024 under the Company's stock repurchase program. Diluted shares assumes stock price at $10.68 (Q4 2023 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at

2:00 p.m.

PT (5:00 p.m.

ET) on

Monday, January 29, 2024. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at . To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, . A replay will be available after 5:00

p.m. PT on the same web site.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section

27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section

21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share, as well as our plans for our strategic review of the Video business. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Broadband businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOSTM and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per

diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation -

Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.



Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from

time

to

time

incurs

restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs.

These charges are associated with material business shifts. We

exclude

these

items

because

we

do

not

believe

they

are reflective

of

our ongoing

long-term business

and

operating

results.



Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt -

We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.



Gain and losses on equity investments

- We exclude the gain and losses from the sale of our equity investments in calculating our non-GAAP financial measures. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives, including assessing corporate structure and organization, as we seek to optimize value for our business.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $











84,269

$











89,586

Accounts receivable, net 141,531

108,427

Inventories 83,982

120,949

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,950

26,337 Total current assets 330,732

345,299 Property and equipment, net 36,683

39,814 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 20,817

25,469 Goodwill 239,150

237,739 Deferred income taxes 104,707

11,776 Other non-current assets 36,117

49,921 Total assets $









768,206

$









710,018







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $









114,880

$









113,981 Other debts, current 4,918

4,756 Accounts payable 38,562

67,455 Deferred revenue 46,217

62,383 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,793

6,773 Other current liabilities 61,024

66,724 Total current liabilities 272,394

322,072 Other debts, non-current 10,495

11,161 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,965

24,110 Other non-current liabilities 29,478

28,169 Total liabilities 331,332

385,512







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 112,407 and 109,871

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 112

110 Additional paid-in capital 2,405,043

2,380,651 Accumulated deficit (1,962,575)

(2,046,569) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,706)

(9,686) Total stockholders' equity 436,874

324,506 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $









768,206

$









710,018

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $







125,197

$







122,513

$







435,878

$







473,806 SaaS and service 41,895

41,821

172,029

151,151 Total net revenue 167,092

164,334

607,907

624,957 Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 70,596

65,372

236,773

259,027 SaaS and service 14,629

13,265

58,589

50,046 Total cost of revenue 85,225

78,637

295,362

309,073 Total gross profit 81,867

85,697

312,545

315,884 Operating expenses:













Research and development 30,252

31,088

126,282

120,307 Selling, general and administrative 41,982

36,927

163,282

146,717 Restructuring and related charges -

1,205

809

3,341 Total operating expenses 72,234

69,220

290,373

270,365 Income from operations 9,633

16,477

22,172

45,519 Interest expense, net (571)

(929)

(2,696)

(5,040) Other income (expense), net (249)

(212)

(335)

4,006 Income before income taxes 8,813

15,336

19,141

44,485 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (75,028)

9,205

(64,853)

16,303 Net income $









83,841

$









6,131

$









83,994

$









28,182















Net income per share:













Basic $











0.75

$











0.06

$











0.75

$











0.27 Diluted $











0.72

$











0.05

$











0.72

$











0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 112,294

106,988

111,651

105,080 Diluted 115,691

117,301

117,359

112,378

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $











83,994

$











28,182 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 12,255

12,260 Stock-based compensation 27,329

25,212 Amortization of convertible debt discount 899

1,171 Amortization of warrant 870

1,734 Foreign currency remeasurement 1,453

(2,685) Deferred income taxes, net (92,856)

4,894 Provision for expected credit losses and returns 2,778

1,954 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 7,396

5,988 Gain on sale of investment in equity securities -

(4,370) Other adjustments 151

513 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (35,473)

(23,136) Inventories 35,403

(54,431) Other assets 25,483

(8,402) Accounts payable (29,358)

5,837 Deferred revenues (20,823)

2,610 Other liabilities (12,442)

8,145 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,059

5,476 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of investments (6,305)

- Proceeds from maturities of investments 6,305

- Proceeds from sale of investment -

7,962 Purchases of property and equipment (8,475)

(9,250) Net cash used in investing activities (8,475)

(1,288) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of convertible debt -

(37,707) Payments for debt issuance costs (1,025)

- Repurchase of common stock 3,835

3,499 Proceeds from other debts (4,865)

(4,583) Repayment of other debts -

(5,133) Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 6,558

7,092 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (9,493)

(6,301) Net cash used in financing activities (4,990)

(43,133) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,089

(4,900) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,317)

(43,845) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 89,586

133,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $











84,269

$











89,586

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 29, 2023

December 31, 2022 Geography















Americas $



129,406 77

%

$





91,221 72

%

$



125,638 76

% EMEA 30,041 18

%

28,465 22

%

29,250 18

% APAC 7,645 5

%

7,517 6

%

9,446 6

% Total $



167,092 100

%

$



127,203 100

%

$



164,334 100

%

















Market















Service Provider $



128,566 77

%

$





87,747 69

%

$



110,092 67

% Broadcast and Media 38,526 23

%

39,456 31

%

54,242 33

% Total $



167,092 100

%

$



127,203 100

%

$



164,334 100

%











































Twelve Months Ended







December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Geography















Americas





$



447,700 74

%

$



452,869 73

% EMEA





127,689 21

%

133,095 21

% APAC





32,518 5

%

38,993 6

% Total





$



607,907 100

%

$



624,957 100

%

















Market















Service Provider





$



443,005 73

%

$



408,138 65

% Broadcast and Media





164,902 27

%

216,819 35

% Total





$



607,907 100

%

$



624,957 100

%

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $



51,863



$



115,229



$



167,092



$









-

$



167,092 Gross profit 33,491 (1)

48,803 (1)

82,294 (1)

(427)

81,867 Gross margin % 64.6

% (1)

42.4

% (1)

49.3

% (1)





49.0

%



























Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $



51,397



$



75,806



$



127,203



$









-

$



127,203 Gross profit 29,241 (1)

33,763 (1)

63,004 (1)

(1,320)

61,684 Gross margin % 56.9

% (1)

44.5

% (1)

49.5

% (1)





48.5

%



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $



68,308



$



96,026



$



164,334



$









-

$



164,334 Gross profit 40,939 (1)

45,741 (1)

86,680 (1)

(983)

85,697 Gross margin % 59.9

% (1)

47.6

% (1)

52.7

% (1)





52.1

%



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $



219,425



$



388,482



$



607,907



$









-

$



607,907 Gross profit 133,649 (1)

181,932 (1)

315,581 (1)

(3,036)

312,545 Gross margin % 60.9

% (1)

46.8

% (1)

51.9

% (1)





51.4

%



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Video



Broadband



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $



274,189



$



350,768



$



624,957



$









-

$



624,957 Gross profit 165,618 (1)

153,031 (1)

318,649 (1)

(2,765)

315,884 Gross margin % 60.4

% (1)

43.6

% (1)

51.0

% (1)





50.5

%





(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations".

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $



167,092

$

81,867

$

72,234

$



9,633

$





(820)

$

83,841 Stock-based compensation -

454

(6,151)

6,605

-

6,605 Restructuring and related charges -

(27)

-

(27)

-

(27) Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(2,702)

2,702

-

2,702 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

233

233 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(78,693) Total adjustments -

427

(8,853)

9,280

233

(69,180) Non-GAAP $



167,092

$

82,294

$

63,381

$

18,913

$





(587)

$

14,661 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



49.0

%

43.2

%

5.8

%

(0.5)

%

50.2

% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



49.3

%

37.9

%

11.3

%

(0.4)

%

8.8

% Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$



0.72 Non-GAAP



















$



0.13 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















115,691









Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income (Loss)

from Operations

Total Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $



127,203

$

61,684

$

70,287

$

(8,603)

$





(276)

$

(6,495) Stock-based compensation -

606

(6,635)

7,241

-

7,241 Restructuring and related charges -

714

(362)

1,076

-

1,076 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(364)

364

-

364 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

226

226 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(2,390) Total adjustments -

1,320

(7,361)

8,681

226

6,517 Non-GAAP $



127,203

$

63,004

$

62,926

$





78

$





(50)

$





22 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



48.5

%

55.3

%

(6.8)

%

(0.2)

%

(5.1)

% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



49.5

%

49.5

%

0.1

%

-

%

-

% Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$



(0.06) Non-GAAP



















$



0.00 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















112,031 Non-GAAP



















116,710









Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $



164,334

$

85,697

$

69,220

$

16,477

$



(1,141)

$



6,131 Stock-based compensation -

541

(5,050)

5,591

-

5,591 Restructuring and related charges -

442

(1,205)

1,647

17

1,664 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

274

274 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

6,233 Total adjustments -

983

(6,255)

7,238

291

13,762 Non-GAAP $



164,334

$

86,680

$

62,965

$

23,715

$





(850)

$

19,893 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.1

%

42.1

%

10.0

%

(0.7)

%

3.7

% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.7

%

38.3

%

14.4

%

(0.5)

%

12.1

% Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$



0.05 Non-GAAP



















$



0.17 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,301









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $



607,907

$

312,545

$

290,373

$

22,172

$



(3,031)

$

83,994 Stock-based compensation -

2,349

(24,980)

27,329

-

27,329 Restructuring and related charges -

687

(445)

1,132

-

1,132 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(5,201)

5,201

-

5,201 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

905

905 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(75,595) Total adjustments -

3,036

(30,626)

33,662

905

(41,028) Non-GAAP $



607,907

$

315,581

$

259,747

$

55,834

$



(2,126)

$

42,966 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.4

%

47.8

%

3.6

%

(0.5)

%

13.8

% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



51.9

%

42.7

%

9.2

%

(0.3)

%

7.1

% Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$



0.72 Non-GAAP



















$



0.37 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,359









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $



624,957

$

315,884

$

270,365

$

45,519

$



(1,034)

$

28,182 Stock-based compensation -

2,232

(22,980)

25,212

-

25,212 Restructuring and related charges -

533

(3,341)

3,874

17

3,891 Gain on sale of equity investment -

-

-

-

(4,349)

(4,349) Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

1,173

1,173 Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

7,149 Total adjustments -

2,765

(26,321)

29,086

(3,159)

33,076 Non-GAAP $



624,957

$

318,649

$

244,044

$

74,605

$



(4,193)

$

61,258 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



50.5

%

43.3

%

7.3

%

(0.2)

%

4.5

% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



51.0

%

39.0

%

11.9

%

(0.7)

%

9.8

% Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$



0.25 Non-GAAP



















$



0.55 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















112,378

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (1) $









(1,355)

$









20,268 Depreciation 1,283

1,794 Other non-operating expenses, net (89)

(160) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $









(161)

$









21,902 Revenue $



51,863

$







115,229 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) (0.3)

%

19.0

%









Three Months Ended September 29, 2023

Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (1) $









(6,050)

$









6,128 Depreciation 1,343

1,746 Other non-operating expenses, net 132

211 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $









(4,575)

$









8,085 Revenue $



51,397

$









75,806 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) (8.9)

%

10.7

%









Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Video

Broadband Income from operations (1) $









5,005

$









18,710 Depreciation 1,431

1,604 Other non-operating expenses, net (86)

(109) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $









6,350

$









20,205 Revenue $









68,308

$









96,026 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 9.3

%

21.0

%

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (1) $









(8,741)

$









64,575 Depreciation 5,400

6,855 Other non-operating expenses, net (131)

(204) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $









(3,472)

$









71,226 Revenue $

219,425

$







388,482 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) (1.6)

%

18.3

%









Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Video

Broadband Income from operations (1) $









22,322

$









52,283 Depreciation 6,044

6,216 Other non-operating expenses, net (148)

(178) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $









28,218

$









58,321 Revenue $







274,189

$







350,768 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 10.3

%

16.6

%





(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations"

above. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the reconciliation of consolidated adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 29, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $







83,841

$







(6,495)

$









6,131 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (75,028)

(2,384)

9,205 Interest expense, net 571

619

929 Depreciation 3,077

3,089

3,035 EBITDA 12,461

(5,171)

19,300











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 6,605

7,241

5,591 Restructuring and related charges (27)

1,076

1,664 Non-recurring advisory fees 2,702

364

- Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $







21,741

$









3,510

$







26,555 Revenue $







167,092

$







127,203

$







164,334 Net income (loss) margin (GAAP) 50.2

%

(5.1)

%

3.7

% Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 13.0

%

2.8

%

16.2

%



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net income (GAAP) $







83,994

$







28,182 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (64,853)

16,303 Interest expense, net 2,696

5,040 Depreciation 12,255

12,260 EBITDA 34,092

61,785







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 27,329

25,212 Restructuring and related charges 1,132

3,891 Non-recurring advisory fees 5,201

- Gain on sale of equity investment -

(4,349) Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $







67,754

$







86,539 Revenue $







607,907

$







624,957 Net income margin (GAAP) 13.8

%

4.5

% Consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 11.1

%

13.8

%

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations

on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q1 2024 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income (Loss)

from Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $

110 to $

130

$

55 to $

68

$

70 to $

72

$

(15) to $

(5)

$

(13) to $

(5) Stock-based compensation expense -

1

(6)

7

7 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(1)

1

1 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

(1) to (1) Total adjustments -

1

(7)

8

7 to 7 Non-GAAP $

110 to $

130

$

56 to $

69

$

63 to $

65

$

(7) to $



3

$

(6) to $



2 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.2

% to 51.6

%

63.6

% to 55.4

%

(13.6)

% to (3.8)

%

(11.8)

% to (3.8)

% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.1

% to 52.4

%

57.3

% to 50.0

%

(6.2)

% to 2.4

%

(5.6)

% to 1.4

% Diluted net income (loss) per share:





































GAAP































$ (0.12) to $ (0.04) Non-GAAP































$ (0.06) to $

0.02 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP































111.7 Non-GAAP































111.7 to 115.2





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2024 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Net Income GAAP $

655 to $

710

$

329 to $

371

$

283 to $

292

$

46 to $

79

$

31 to $

57 Stock-based compensation expense -

2

(26)

28

28 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(2)

2

2 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to

convertible notes -

-

-

-

1 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

(6) to (6) Total adjustments -

2

(28)

30

25 to 25 Non-GAAP $

655 to $

710

$

331 to $

373

$

255 to $

264

$

76 to $

109

$

56 to $

82 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.2

% to 52.2

%

43.2

% to 41.1

%

7.0

% to 11.1

%

4.7

% to 8.0

% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







50.5

% to 52.5

%

38.9

% to 37.2

%

11.6

% to 15.3

%

8.5

% to 11.5

% Diluted net income per share:





































GAAP































$

0.27 to $

0.50 Non-GAAP































$

0.49 to $

0.72 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP and Non-GAAP































114.6





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)

(1) (In millions)





Q1 2024 Financial Guidance



Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (2)

$





(9) to $





(4)

$





2 to $





7 Depreciation

1

1

2

2 Other non-operating expenses

-

1

-

(1) Segment adjusted EBITDA(3)

$





(8) to $





(2)

$





4 to $





8







































2024 Financial Guidance



Video

Broadband Income (loss) from operations (2)

$



(12) to $





(3)

$





88 to $



112 Depreciation

6

6

8

8 Other non-operating expenses

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1) Segment adjusted EBITDA(3)

$





(7) to $





2

$





95 to $



119





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP

Reconciliations on Financial Guidance"

above. (3) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net income (loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance".

Harmonic Inc. Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)

(1) (In millions)





Q1 2024 Financial Guidance

2024 Financial Guidance Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$



(13) to $





(5)

31 to $





57 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(3)

(1)

7

14 Interest expense, net

1

1

7

7 Depreciation

3

3

13

13 EBITDA

$



(12) to $





(2)

$





58 to $





91

















Adjustments















Stock-based compensation

7

7

28

28 Non-recurring advisory fees

1

1

2

2 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (2)

$





(4) to $





6

$





88 to $



121





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above.

