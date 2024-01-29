Cristina R. Garcia, MSOT, OTR/L, An Occupational Therapist With Empowerme Wellness And Otyourlife

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Cristina is a vibrant individual driven by a profound passion for healthy living, self-improvement, and fostering meaningful connections with others. Currently serving as the Director of Rehabilitation at EmpowerMe Wellness, at Oakmont of Riverpark in Oxnard, California, she specializes in the older adult population. Her expertise extends across various realms, including acute care, outpatient pediatrics, and community mental health.

Hailing from the sunny landscapes of Southern California, her childhood was shaped by an active lifestyle immersed in sports, nature exploration, and the boundless creativity of play. As she transitioned into adulthood, her affinity for meaningful activities and creative endeavors persisted, guiding her toward a fulfilling career in occupational therapy (OT). Recognizing the intricate interplay between individual factors, environment, and occupation, she embarked on a journey to make a positive impact on people's lives.

Academically, Cristina attended the University of Southern California, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in Occupational Science in 2019. Notably, in 2022, she received her Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy from California State University Dominguez Hills, navigating the challenges of a non-traditional graduate school experience amidst the global pandemic.

Remaining up to date in her field, she is an active member of the Occupational Therapy Association of California, and the American Occupational Therapy Association.

Committed to the field of occupational therapy, Cristina created OTYourLife, a platform dedicated to supporting individuals, communities, and populations in unlocking their full health and wellness potential. Her belief in the synergy between these elements has become the cornerstone of her profession.

Occupational therapy is a unique practice under rehabilitation medicine, with close ties to physiatry and orthopedics, that combines physical, mental, emotional, and vocational treatment techniques to maximize patient independence to achieve higher functionality.

On a more personal note, Cristina attributes her success to her supportive community which encouraged her personally, professionally, and spiritually. In her free time, she enjoys running, playing tennis, swimming, or anything that includes being active and enjoying the sunshine.

