Mirate Equity LLC Provides $37.5MM To Refinance Loan To Diamond Construction, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Private Lender

Mirate Equity, LLC announces the closing of $31.7 million to Diamond Construction, Inc.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mirate Equity, LLC announces the closing of $31.7 million to Diamond Construction, Inc, an experienced local Sponsor and a significant player managing over 1000 luxury properties to execute the refinancing of a 101-unit apartment building located in Golden, CO and Mirate Equity was able to quickly underwrite and refinance the asset.“We take great pride in our services and the solutions we provide to our clients who need financing that will help them reach new heights and manage through the daily challenges of running a real estate business”, states Arthur Chang, the CEO of Mirate Equity, LLC who led the transaction.“We're pleased the client has the confidence in Mirate Equity to support them as they continue to expand and grow.”Diamond Construction, Inc. founder Scott L. praised Mirate's tailored financial arrangement, stating, "Mirate Equity LLC supplied us with a very competitive financing rate that was specific to our needs."Mirate Equity is a direct lender in real estate assets nationwide. As a direct lending asset-based company, headquartered in Long Beach CA, Mirate Equity LLC has built a reputation as the industry leader in the alternative finance space. The firm provides debt solutions to meet the demands of time-sensitive and complex transactions. Mirate Equity specializes in small- to medium-sized financings from $1 million - $75 million.

Arthur Chang

Mirate Equity LLC

+1 559-510-4064

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn