Valuepreneurs: An Amazon Bestseller With Foreword By Mapquest's Co-Founder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Valuepreneurs is widely available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers in paperback (black and white), hardcover, and Kindle (full color) formats, as well as an audiobook

Breaking the mold in business literature, 'Valuepreneurs' stands out with its full-color hardcopy format, a rarity in business books.

Steve Waddell, MBA, PMP, Amazon Bestselling Author - Headshot

Steve Waddell's 'Valuepreneurs' charts as an Amazon bestseller, offering a strategic guide for aspiring entrepreneurs.

- Chris Heivly, MapQuest Co-FounderSUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valuepreneurs: An Amazon Bestseller with Foreword by MapQuest's Co-FounderSteve Waddell's "Valuepreneurs" has achieved bestseller status on Amazon, marking a significant milestone in its journey to empower aspiring entrepreneurs. This insightful book, featuring a foreword by Chris Heivly, author of "Build the Fort" and co-founder of MapQuest, is a comprehensive guide offers a unique roadmap for transforming innovative ideas into successful products, resonating with readers worldwide.TAILORED FORMATS FOR ALL READERSUnderstanding the diverse needs of its audience, "Valuepreneurs" is available in multiple formats. The paperback edition is thoughtfully produced in black and white, making it an affordable option for students and budget-conscious readers. In contrast, the hardcover and Kindle editions are presented in stunning full color, providing an enriched visual experience. An audiobook version is also available, offering an engaging narrative of the book's invaluable insights.A RESOUNDING SUCCESS AMONG ENTREPRENEURS"Valuepreneurs" quickly climbing to bestseller status is a testament to its practical approach and relevance in today's entrepreneurial landscape. Steve Waddell's expertise and the book's clear, actionable content have made it a must-have resource for those embarking on or navigating the entrepreneurial journey.EMPOWERING FUTURE ENTREPRENEURS"Valuepreneurs" is more than a book; it's a tool for success. Designed to be accessible to all, from students to seasoned entrepreneurs, it provides valuable insights into product development and business strategy.ABOUT THE AUTHORSteve Waddell, an experienced entrepreneur, shares his wealth of knowledge and practical experience in "Valuepreneurs," making it an indispensable guide for anyone interested in the field of entrepreneurship.WHERE TO PURCHASE"Valuepreneurs" is widely available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble , and other major book retailers in paperback (black and white), hardcover, and Kindle (full color) formats, as well as an audiobook.CONTACT INFORMATIONFor more information, interviews with Steve Waddell, or review copy requests, please contact:Steve Waddell...End of Press ReleaseNotes to Editors:.Review copies of "Valuepreneurs" in various formats are available upon request..High-resolution images and author bios are available to accompany this release..Steve Waddell is available for interviews and speaking engagements on entrepreneurship and product development.

Steve Waddell, MBA, PMP

Valuepreneurs, LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Inside 'Valuepreneurs': Explore the Pages & Discover Endorsements from Industry Leaders