Amu Darya's Daily Oil Extraction Will Surpass 2,000 Tons, Says Chinese Company

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Chinese company Afg-Chin Oil and Gas Limited has announced plans to activate 24 new wells in the Amu Darya basin in 2024, aiming to increase daily oil extraction to over 2,000 tons.

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum confirmed that the company's head recently met with the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum to discuss their ambitious agenda for 2024.

Among the discussed plans are the construction of oil reserves with a substantial capacity of 6,000 tons and the establishment of an oil refinery. Additionally, they plan to repair two idle wells and drill 22 new ones.

Afg-Chin Oil and Gas currently possesses an oil reservoir capable of holding 4,000 tons, but they intend to construct a new reservoir in the Qashqari area of Sar-e-Pul Province, increasing its capacity.

Acting Minister of Taliban, Shahabuddin Delawar stressed the importance of transparency in the mining process during the meeting. He also emphasized the need to employ specialists and engineers from Afghanistan.

These developments are part of the efforts to make Afghanistan self-sufficient in the oil and gas sector, which might signal a push towards greater economic independence.

With the activation of these new wells and the expansion of oil infrastructure, Afghanistan aims to strengthen its position in the energy sector and reduce its reliance on external sources for oil and gas.

