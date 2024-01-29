Biden Administration introduces new steps on equal pay commemoration

(MENAFN) On the 15th anniversary of the Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, the Biden administration is unveiling new initiatives aimed at addressing pay disparities for federal employees and those working under federal contractors. Despite advancements since the law's enactment in January 2009, President Joe Biden highlighted persistent wage gaps, particularly for women working outside the home, who, on average, earn 84 cents for every dollar earned by men. This disparity is even more pronounced for women of color.



President Biden emphasized the significance of the steps announced on Monday, describing them as "common-sense" measures that will contribute to fair compensation, narrowing gender and racial wage gaps. The Office of Personnel Management is taking a crucial step by issuing a final rule that prohibits the consideration of an individual's current or past pay when determining their salary for federal employment. This move aims to curtail pay discrimination, ensuring that compensation is based on an applicant's skills, experience, and expertise rather than historical salary data.



In a parallel effort, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council is proposing protections for employees of federal contractors. The proposal seeks to prohibit contractors and subcontractors from requesting or considering information about a job applicant's compensation history during the hiring process or when setting pay for individuals working on a government contract. Additionally, the proposal mandates that contractors and subcontractors disclose salary ranges in job postings, promoting transparency in the hiring process.



President Biden believes that these initiatives will benefit millions of workers, fostering a more equitable pay system and delivering tangible advantages for both the federal government and its contractors. As the administration takes action on the anniversary of the landmark pay equity law, it underscores its commitment to addressing persistent wage gaps and promoting fairness in compensation practices.

