In Zhytomyr, Police Checking Reports Of Bomb Threats At All Lyceums

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zhytomyr, police are checking reports of a possible bomb threat to all lyceums in the city.
The spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region, Viktoriia Dubovyk, told Ukrinform.
"On January 29, at 9:20 a.m., the police received a report from the headmaster of one of the city's lyceums that all lyceums in Zhytomyr were mined," Dubovyk said.
Read also: Zhytomyr
entrepreneurs hand over cars to militar
According to her, the police have started checking this report.
As reported, police in Zhytomyr were checking information about a possible bomb threat at Polissya National University.
MENAFN29012024000193011044ID1107780167
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.