In Zhytomyr, Police Checking Reports Of Bomb Threats At All Lyceums

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zhytomyr, police are checking reports of a possible bomb threat to all lyceums in the city.

The spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in the Zhytomyr region, Viktoriia Dubovyk, told Ukrinform.

"On January 29, at 9:20 a.m., the police received a report from the headmaster of one of the city's lyceums that all lyceums in Zhytomyr were mined," Dubovyk said.

According to her, the police have started checking this report.

As reported, police in Zhytomyr were checking information about a possible bomb threat at Polissya National University.