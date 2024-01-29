Foreign tourism in Russia anticipated to hit record high

(MENAFN) In a press conference held this week, Aleksandr Musikhin, the CEO of Intourist and committee head of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), projected a significant increase in the number of tourists visiting Russia in 2024. Musikhin attributed this potential growth to the successful implementation of electronic visas introduced last year and a rising demand for travel from Asian countries.



Between January and September 2023, approximately 430,000 foreign tourists explored Russia, with organized tourist groups predominantly arriving from China, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Individual tourists hailed from regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.



Key factors contributing to the anticipated surge in foreign tourism, as highlighted by Musikhin, include the newly implemented electronic visa scheme and the favorable exchange rates with the weakened ruble, making pricing for hotels and services more attractive.



Launched in August, the electronic visa system simplifies travel to Russia for citizens of 55 countries. The application process, conducted through an online portal or mobile app, takes four days, offering a single entry with a maximum stay of two weeks at a cost of around USD52.



This initiative has gained popularity among tourists from various countries, including India, Turkey, China, Iran, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain.



Furthermore, Russia has strengthened its tourism ties by launching reciprocal visa-free group tours with China and Iran, extending similar offerings to India. As the global travel landscape evolves, Russia's strategic initiatives and enticing offerings are expected to contribute significantly to the country's tourism resurgence in the coming year.





MENAFN29012024000045015687ID1107779870