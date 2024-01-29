Police Initiate Night Patrolling To Crack Drug Smuggling Inside Trains In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To curb the criminal activities in Bengaluru, including drug smuggling and theft on trains, the State Railway Police has initiated extensive night patrolling. The recent success of a train raid, where security forces intercepted drugs worth 60 lakhs intended for New Year celebrations, has prompted Railway DIG Dr. S. D. Sharanappa to instruct officials to intensify the patrolling system.

The surveillance efforts have exposed the modus operandi of drug traffickers, who predominantly exploit trains for transporting cannabis into the state. Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Mangaluru emerge as key suppliers of weed from other states, particularly Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal. The preference for trains arises due to the lower risk of police checks compared to other modes of transportation, such as cars or buses.

Railway police have implemented a comprehensive patrolling system involving officers from inspectors to constables at 18 railway stations across the state. This includes both day and night patrols, with officers granted free travel on trains. The enhanced night patrol system aims to bring criminal activities, including drug trafficking, under control.

Railway DIG Sharanappa emphasized that the patrolling system would extend to inter-district travel on trains, further deterring illegal activities. Police personnel on patrol duty are required to document their travel details in a diary, and any dereliction of duty will result in disciplinary action.

"We have tightened the patrol system of Railway Police to control criminal activities. Additionally, we are conducting checks at night in the flats so that passengers can witness the police operation. This is aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers, and it also allows people to understand the workings of the police." said Dr SD Sharanappa DIG, State Railway Police

To effectively combat the transportation of drugs via trains, police have identified hot spots and intensified surveillance on trains carrying significant quantities of weed from other states into Karnataka.