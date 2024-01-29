Socrates (SOC) Is Now Available For Trading On Lbank Exchange

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Socrates (SOC) on January 29, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the SOC/USDT trading pair, which went live already.







SOC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Socrates (SOC) is an innovative Social-Fi platform revolutionizing communication and idea exchange by merging social media with blockchain technology.

Introducing Socrates: Bridging Social Media and Blockchain Innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Socrates (SOC), an innovative Web3 application that merges the realms of Social-Fi and Game-Fi, offering a unique platform for intellectual engagement and discussion. Named after the ancient philosopher Socrates, the platform embodies his spirit of inquiry and dialogue. It challenges the norms of traditional social media by focusing on multiple-choice questions without standard answers, encouraging users to think critically and engage in meaningful conversations. The primary aim is to counteract biased and extreme viewpoints often prevalent in mainstream social media, steering public discourse towards more rational, inclusive, and open directions.

The platform's functionality revolves around different types of Pens - Pioneer Pen, Genesis Pen, and Navigator Pen - which are essential for user interaction. These Pens, structured as ERC-721-based NFTs, provide users with various levels of access and privileges within the Socrates ecosystem. For instance, the Pioneer Pen, with its tiered levels, allows users to participate in activities like creating questions, voting, and commenting. The Genesis Pen, limited in supply, offers additional benefits and higher privileges, including enhanced voting powers and incentives.

Socrates integrates a sophisticated tokenomics system, centered around its governance token, SOC. This ERC-20 token grants holders voting rights and a say in the platform's development decisions. The token distribution is carefully planned, with a significant portion allocated to the community, promoting a decentralized and user-driven governance structure. The platform's financial model is designed to incentivize active participation and contribution, with various mechanisms for earning incentives through interactions like voting, discussing, and supporting content.

Overall, Socrates is the world's first SocialFi Debate-to-Earn platform, revolutionising how individuals engage with social media. Its vision of reshaping communication and idea exchange aligns with the values of critical thinking, inclusivity, and open dialogue. By fostering a space for diverse perspectives and reasoned debate, Socrates aims to contribute significantly to the exploration of new forms of human civilization, promoting mutual understanding and a more enlightened global discourse. Its success could redefine the landscape of online interaction and set a new standard for SocialFi platforms in the era of Web3.

About SOC Token

The SOC token is the governance token at the heart of the Socrates platform, a groundbreaking Web3 application that blends social interaction with blockchain technology. SOC empowers its holders with voting and governance rights, crucial for making key decisions about the platform's development and future updates. With a significant portion earmarked for the community, SOC is designed to foster a decentralized, community-driven approach to platform governance. This approach aligns with Socrates' ethos of promoting critical thinking, inclusivity, and open dialogue, ensuring that the platform evolves in a way that reflects the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of its user base.

Based on ERC20, SOC has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The SOC token distribution is as follows: 51% to Socrates community members, 25% to the Socrates Ecosystem Foundation, 15% to the founding team, 5% for marketing, and 4% to early-stage investors. The SOC token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on January 29, 2024. Users who are interested in SOC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about SOC Token:

Official Website:

Contract:

Twitter:

Telegram:

Discord:

YouTube:

Medium:

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram l YouTube

Press contact:

...

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

...

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: LBank