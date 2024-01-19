Postoperative Acute Pain Market To Grow Immensely At A CAGR Of 7.9% During The Study Period (2019-2032) | Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Postoperative Acute Pain Market Insights

report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, postoperative acute pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into the United States.

Key Takeaways from the Postoperative Acute Pain Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for postoperative acute pain

in the US is expected to grow with a significant 7.9% CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall incident population of postoperative pain

in the US was reported as ~47 million in 2022.



The US accounted for approximately 44% of moderate and around 30% of severe cases based on severity-specific cases.

Leading postoperative acute pain

companies such as Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma, Concentric Analgesics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Therapeutics, Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer , and others are developing novel postoperative acute pain drugs that can be available in the postoperative acute pain market in the coming years. The promising postoperative acute pain

therapies in the pipeline include TLC590, TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]), Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib), SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle), SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%), VX-548, APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension), AVE-901 (IV Tramadol), CPL-01 (ropivacaine hydrochloride), BAY2880376 (naproxen sodium and caffeine) , and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major postoperative acute pain

market share @ Postoperative Acute Pain Market Report

Postoperative Acute Pain Overview

Acute postoperative pain is a normal response to surgical intervention. It not only contributes to delayed recovery and extended hospital stay but also elevates the risk of complications such as wound infections and problems related to the respiratory or cardiovascular systems. Failure to address this pain can lead to diminished patient satisfaction, heightened morbidity and mortality rates, and financial burdens. Chronic postsurgical pain (CPSP) is a condition in which acute pain persists and becomes resistant. CPSP is a result of inflammation caused by tissue trauma or direct nerve injury, and it can be categorized as either nociceptive or neuropathic.



To ensure effective treatment, it is essential to accurately diagnose, assess, and record the condition. This systematic approach is crucial for attaining optimal pain relief, resulting in a gentle and bearable feeling of pressure at the surgical site with minimal negative impacts. Accurate identification of the pain type and intensity is pivotal for delivering appropriate and focused care for acute pain. A comprehensive and skilled approach, encompassing expertise, psychological insight, and ethical considerations, is imperative for this process.

Postoperative Acute Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The postoperative acute pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current postoperative acute pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the US. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The postoperative acute pain market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the US segmented into:



Total Postoperative Acute Pain Incident Cases

Postoperative Acute Pain Visit-specific Surgical Cases Postoperative Acute Pain Severity-specific Cases

Postoperative Acute Pain Treatment Market



The objective of postoperative pain management is not just to reduce pain intensity but also to enhance patient comfort and improve postoperative outcomes. Effective pain control involves employing various combinations of regional analgesic techniques and the systemic administration of analgesic agents. Pharmacological approaches to pain relief encompass medications from diverse drug classes. These include opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and acetaminophen . Additionally, healthcare providers may choose to address acute pain using benzodiazepines, muscle relaxants, antidepressants, alpha-2 agonists, gamma-aminobutyric agonists, and cannabinoids .



Topical agents like capsaicin and lidocaine are also utilized. It is important to note that medications for pain management carry certain associated risks, and some can be quite severe. Therefore, exercising caution is crucial when prescribing pharmacologic pain treatment, especially in specific populations such as older adults, individuals with comorbidities and/or polypharmacy, those with a history of substance abuse, pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as children and adolescents.

Non-drug treatments for pain are increasingly being employed to circumvent issues linked to drug-based therapies. Non-drug interventions encompass a range of options such as acupuncture, psychological methods (cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness-based stress reduction), chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, transcutaneous electrical stimulation, massage therapy, exercise, and various complementary and alternative medicine therapies (CAM) .

To know more about postoperative acute pain treatment guidelines, visit @ Postoperative Acute Pain Management



Postoperative Acute Pain Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies



TLC590: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]): Teikoku Pharma

Vocacapsaicin (CA-008): Concentric Analgesics

F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib): Arthritis Innovation Corporation/MedinCell

SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle): Surface Ophthalmics

SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%): Salvat Laboratories

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension): Formosa Pharmaceuticals

OCS-01 (dexamethasone cyclodextrin nanoparticle ophthalmic suspension 1.5%): Oculis

AVE-901 (IV Tramadol): Avenue Therapeutics

CPL-01 (ropivacaine hydrochloride): Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC BAY2880376 (naproxen sodium and caffeine): Bayer

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for postoperative acute pain @ Drugs for

Postoperative Acute Pain Treatment



Postoperative Acute Pain Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the postoperative acute pain market are expected to change in the coming years. One crucial driver is the rising number of surgical procedures globally , leading to an increased prevalence of postoperative acute pain. The growing awareness about pain management and the importance of patient comfort post-surgery has prompted healthcare providers to adopt advanced and efficient pain management solutions, thereby boosting the postoperative acute pain market.

Additionally, technological advancements in pain management devices and pharmaceuticals are shaping the postoperative acute pain market landscape. The development of innovative analgesic drugs , targeted delivery systems, and non-invasive pain relief modalities contributes significantly to postoperative acute pain market growth. Moreover, an aging population and a surge in chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions contribute to the expanding postoperative acute pain market size.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of postoperative acute pain, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the postoperative acute pain

market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the postoperative acute pain

market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the postoperative acute pain market. Market challenges include r egulatory hurdles , especially concerning the approval and commercialization of new pain management drugs and devices. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and the integration of digital health solutions in pain management are expected to redefine the postoperative acute pain market dynamics in the coming years.

Moreover, postoperative acute pain

treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the postoperative acute pain market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the postoperative acute pain

market growth.