India To Meet Quarter Of Global Green Energy Demand: Union Petroleum Minister

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 19 (KNN) Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted that over the next two decades, India is poised to contribute 25 per cent to the global increase in demand underscoring the nation's cost advantage in producing green energy and electrolysers.

He emphasised India's pivotal position in the global green energy sector during his participation in the CII-Bain session on 'Green Hydrogen Opportunity in India' at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

"In the next 20 years, 25 per cent of the increase in global demand is going to come from India," stated Puri.

This positions India as a key player in meeting the growing global demand for green energy solutions.

Puri underlined India's advantage in the energy sector, stating, "We are able to significantly reduce the cost of production of green solar energy and electrolysers."

Jörgen Sandström, Head, Transforming Industrial Ecosystems, World Economic Forum, also discussed efforts to drive the energy transition and industrial transformation sustainably, focusing on accelerating the green hydrogen economy.

The session, part of the high-profile Davos 2024 event, also brought together some other key industry leaders, including Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew and Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation.

