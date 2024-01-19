Badger Technologies And Stop & Shop Introduce 'Selfies With Marty The Robot' For Charity Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Badger Technologies , a product division of Jabil and pioneer in retail robotics, is joining forces with grocery retail chain Stop & Shop to increase support for Stop & Shop's“Feed it Forward” charitable giving initiatives while reinforcing the positive impact Marty the Robot has made on customers and communities.

Stop & Shop is an Ahold Delhaize USA company with nearly 400 stores across the Northeast. Marty's presence in a large majority of Stop & Shop stores strengthens operational efficiencies and helps Stop & Shop serve those in need.

As part of a shared community commitment, Badger Technologies, Jabil, and Stop & Shop are sponsoring a“Selfies with Marty” program at this year's NRF'24 show, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, earlier this month.

Everyone in attendance is invited to visit Badger Technologies/Jabil (Booth 4375) and take a selfie with Marty. Badger Technologies will donate 10 meals for every selfie taken and posted to Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn with #MartyTheRobot during the conference in support of 47 New York City partner schools in the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program.

Karen Mitchell, CMO and SVP of Marketing at Stop & Shop, says:“Nourishing people through food is an integral part of our DNA that drives our dedication to addressing hunger in the communities we serve.

