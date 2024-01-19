Famous Afghan Comedian Dies Of Heart Attack, Shocked Fans

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Famous Afghan comedian and actor, Asif Jalali died due to heart attack in a hospital in Kabul city on Wednesday.

The death of Asif Jalali, known as 'Kaka Asif' shocked his fans and friends, triggering nationwide mourning.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah have also expressed their condolences to the Jalali's family through Facebook posts.

57 years old Jalali was famous for his unique and particular speaking style.

Jalali had appeared in different TV show including in Tolo, 1TV, Khurshid and Afghanistan TV networks.

Asif Jalali was a famous and successful character who in addition of appearing in TV shows, had played key roles in several dramas and movies.

'Bulbul' is one of his famous film, wherein he and 'Nabi Tanha' another actor and comedian have played roles.

