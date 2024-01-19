Spain: Plan For Palestinian State Must Not Be Brushed Aside

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Spain has affirmed that the notion of establishing a viable Palestinian state must not be cast aside and warned that expansion of the current conflict in the Middle East would be "a real catastrophe."

The establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state must not be discarded even if "Israel chooses not to be part of the equation," said Jose Manuel Albares, the Spanish Foreign Minister in an interview with the Spanish national radio station, speaking from Jerusalem today.

His remarks came on the heels of a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealing that he had notified the United States of his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war.

Albares added that Israel needs, to live in peace and security, observe a lasting cease-fire, and be cooperative in establishing the aspired Palestinian state.

Asserting that the Middle East must not remain a synonym to war, the minister warned that the prospected spread of the violence, particularly to Lebanon, would be a "real catastrophe."

Elaborating further, he noted that Madrid has condemned the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli settlements, adding that his nation would not "lower its voice in defending the Palestinian civilians."

Spain's call for holding a peace conference to resolve the conflict remained on the table, he affirmed. (end)

