HID Expects To Grow Middle East Business By 20% This Year

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) HID, a leader in identity management, expects to grows its business by 20 per cent in the Middle East this year, a senior official said.

“The demand for access control solutions is very high in the Middle East. We have had a tremendous 2023, and we expect this trend to continue this year as well,” Gustavo Gassmann, vice-president and head of emerging markets, PACS at HID, told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of Intersec 2024.

HID has a very aggressive pipeline for region.“Our Middle East business saw the largest percentage of growth in 2023. Along with the UAE, we see big potential in Saudi Arabia and Egypt as well,” Gassmann said.

Gustavo Gassmann

Through the digitalization of IDs, HID expect to have a very high impact in the sustainability side.“And because most of the hardware that is used for access control, we put some of the resources in the phones. So we have a reduction in plastic usage and also in the computing side of components size,” Gassman said.

On the AI side, HID is focussing on the right use of the huge amounts of meta data being created.“So that is fuel for the machine learning and to the AI as well. So we have more data, and we have technology partners that are using these data to build trends. This is very connected actually with sustainability as well is building efficiencies. So if we cab say in real time how many people are in a building, we know how is the man of our conditioning, or the lighting that they have, or the elevators they are using. This data is coming from the access control solution and from the digitalization of ID so we know very clear for many people there are something that is very important that we have to mention as well is that everything is highly secure and protected forever privacy perspective,”