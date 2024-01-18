Publicis Groupe Acquires AKA Asia In Singapore

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Publicis Groupe has acquired AKA Asia, the Singapore PR consultancy that was named one of PRovoke Media's Asia-Pacific Agencies of the Decade in 2020.



Founded by Kate O'Shea and Amy Wright in 2009, AKA Asia now numbers 50 people led by CEO Leya Teo.

AKA will join Publicis Groupe's regional influence practice, led by Margaret Key, alongside full-service PR consultancy MSL.



"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of AKA Asia, which has a stellar reputation in Singapore and will complement our existing agency capabilities to deliver exceptional solutions for our clients," said Amrita Randhawa, CEO

of Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia.



"The AKA founders, Kate O'Shea and Amy Wright, have built an incredible operation with a solid track record for conceptualising and delivering fearless creative communications campaigns to a broad range of consumer and corporate clients."



"Together we have worked tirelessly to build an agency dedicated to putting its people first, empowering them to deliver innovative work that's fearlessly creative and anchored in an earned-first approach," added Teo. "We look forward to leveraging Publicis's Power of One philosophy and its diverse ecosystem for clients across Asia, and the opportunities this provides our talented team."

MENAFN18012024000219011063ID1107740257