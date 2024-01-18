Robert T. Marshall, DMD, A Dentist With Aesthetic Dental Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A devoted dentist, Dr. Marshall sees patients at Aesthetic Dental Center, working alongside his father and mentor, Dr. Robert N. Marshall.

Born and raised in Concord, New Hampshire, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire in 2012, before venturing south to Mississippi College, where he earned a Master of Science degree in Biology in 2017.

Dr. Marshall's academic pursuits reached new heights as he pursued his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree at Tufts University of Dental Medicine. Graduating with distinction, he emerged well-equipped with the essential skills and knowledge needed for a successful career in dentistry. Tufts not only provided him with a solid foundation in dental practices but also instilled in him a commitment to excellence and compassionate patient care.

Dentistry, also known as Dental and Oral Medicine, is a branch of medicine that consists of the study, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases, disorders, and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions, and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

