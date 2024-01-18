(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CANVERRA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / RammDex Exchange Introduces Groundbreaking Risk Automated Market Maker (RAMM) Technology and Trading Method, Bringing Transparency, Security, and Resistance to Manipulation to the Market.

RammDex is proud to announce the official launch of Risk Automated Market Maker (RAMM) technology, marking a significant milestone in the history of decentralized finance (DeFi). This is not just an update, but a redefinition of how users engage and participate in the world of cryptocurrency trading.



I is RAMM? Why does it redefine how users engage in cryptocurrency trading?

RAMM stands for Risk Automated Market Maker, which uses a liquidity pool containing a digital asset with 2 opposite outcome groups for risk exchange. It allows digital assets to be traded through smart contracts, using blockchain components as outcomes in the future. RammDex promises to become a trusted trading partner for the trading community, thanks to innovative trading methods and a commitment to the transparency of the blockchain. With the security of DEX, users can rest assured that their trades are safe and transparent.

II. RammDex Development Roadmap.

RAMMDEX introduces RAMM to conduct trading and obtain results from the hash numbers of the Binance Smart Chain (Bep-20) to determine traders' winning results. This demonstrates the transparency of blockchain technology while providing a new trading experience.

Investors connect through Web3 and everything is processed through the blockchain.

Features we will implement the platform in the following order:

- RAMM.

- Liquidity provider.

- RAMM Pools (for projects in the market).

- RAMM Tournament (for projects on the market).

- Liquiditor

- And more....

III. RammDex Mission

RammDex and RAMM were created to address two issues that, in the eyes of investors, seem immutable and must be accepted as "living with the tide". They are:

The risk of unsafe exchanges.Market manipulation by whales.

Accept or change? - This is the question the RAMMDEX team asked itself before starting the project. Our decision is to act with a crucial mission: to ensure the safety of investors and restore the transparency and manipulation resistance of the blockchain to its rightful place. This is the main motivation for developing a new technology called Risk Automated Market Maker (RAMM), an anticipated trading method that will set a new trend in the market.

IV. MULTILINGUAL SUPPORT.

In the initial release, we will support English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian and Vietnamese on all of our user interfaces. More languages will be added over time

V. UI/UX..

1. Pro Mode

2. Lite Mode

IV. POTENTIAL

With RAMM's contributions to the DeFi technology space and to investors in the cryptocurrency market, RAMMDEX believes that this is not only a short-term improvement, but also a significant step in shaping the future of the cryptocurrency market. RAMM has the potential to expand to support multiple assets and integrate with other DeFi protocols, contributing to security, transparency and innovation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Sum up

RAMMDEX is committed to offering users a top-notch trading experience while also providing them with opportunities to earn within the RAMMDEX ecosystem. By introducing the revolutionary Risk Automated Market Maker (RAMM) technology, RAMMDEX enables users to trade digital assets in a transparent and secure manner. With this groundbreaking approach, users can have peace of mind knowing that their trades are safe and their outcomes are determined by the hash numbers of the Binance Smart Chain. Moreover, RAMMDEX goes beyond just trading by implementing various features like RAMM Pools and RAMM Tournaments, allowing users to earn rewards and participate in exciting projects on the market. With RAMMDEX, users can experience cutting-edge technology and still leverage the ecosystem to generate income and actively participate in the growth and development of the platform. For more information, please visit the following:

