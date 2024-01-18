Vietnam Feed Additives Market 2024 | Share, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand And Opportunity 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Vietnam Feed Additives Market Report by Additive (Acidifiers, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Binders, Enzymes, Flavors and Sweeteners, Minerals, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Phytogenics, Pigments, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Vitamins, Yeast), Animal (Aquaculture, Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 . Vietnam feed additives market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.79% during

2024-2032.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-feed-additives-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Vietnam Feed Additives Industry:

Thriving Livestock Industry:

The escalating demand for feed additives due to the thriving livestock sector in Vietnam is contributing to the market growth. In addition, the rising consumption of meat and seafood products among individuals in the country is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, farmers and producers are focusing on improving animal growth rates, health, and overall productivity. Feed additives play a crucial role in achieving these objectives by providing essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that enhance animal performance. Additionally, feed additives optimize feed conversion ratios and reduce mortality rates, which is impelling the market growth.

Rising Focus on Health and Nutrition:

The increasing focus on health and nutrition is supporting the growth of the market. In line with this, people are increasingly preferring high-quality animal products, which is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, farmers are focusing on ensuring animal health and nutrition. Besides this, feed additives are enriched with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. These additives not only boost animal growth but also enhance the nutritional content of meat, milk, and eggs, aligning with preferences of health-conscious individuals. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body is strengthening the market growth.

Increasing Focus on Disease Prevention and Control:

The increasing focus on disease prevention and control in animals is contributing to the growth of the market in Vietnam. Apart from this, the rising need to safeguard livestock health and productivity is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, farmers and producers are prioritizing measures to prevent disease outbreaks, reduce antibiotic use, and ensure the overall well-being of animals. In addition, feed additives are enriched with immune-boosting nutrients and antimicrobial components. Moreover, increasing preferences for safe and healthy animal products are impelling the market growth.



Vietnam Feed Additives Market Report Segmentation:

By Additive:



Acidifiers



Fumaric Acid



Lactic Acid



Propionic Acid

Others

Amino Acids



Lysine



Methionine



Threonine



Tryptophan

Others

Antibiotics



Bacitracin



Penicillins



Tetracyclines



Tylosin

Others

Antioxidants



Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA)



Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)



Citric Acid



Ethoxyquin



Propyl Gallate



Tocopherol

Others

Binders



Natural Binders

Synthetic Binders

Enzymes



Carbohydrases



Phytases

Others

Flavors and Sweeteners



Flavors

Sweeteners

Minerals



Macrominerals

Microminerals

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers



Binders

Biotransformers

Phytogenics



Essential Oil



Herbs and Spices

Others

Pigments



Carotenoids

Curcumin and Spirulina

Prebiotics



Fructo Oligosaccharides



Galacto Oligosaccharides



Inulin



Lactulose



Mannan Oligosaccharides



Xylo Oligosaccharides

Others

Probiotics



Bifidobacteria



Enterococcus



Lactobacilli



Pediococcus



Streptococcus

Others

Vitamins



Vitamin A



Vitamin B



Vitamin C



Vitamin E

Others

Yeast



Live Yeast



Selenium Yeast



Spent Yeast



Torula Dried Yeast



Whey Yeast Yeast Derivatives

On the basis of the additive, the market has been classified into acidifiers (fumaric acid, lactic acid, propionic acid, and others), amino acids (lysine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, and others), antibiotics (bacitracin, penicillins, tetracyclines, tylosin, and others), antioxidants [butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), citric acid, ethoxyquin, propyl gallate, tocopherols, and others], blinders (natural binders and synthetic binders), enzymes (carbohydrases, phytases, and others), flavors and sweeteners (flavors and sweeteners), minerals (macrominerals and microminerals), mycotoxin detoxifiers (binders and biotransformers), phytogenics (essential oil, herbs and spices, and others), pigments (carotenoids and curcumin and spirulina), prebiotics (fructo oligosaccharides, galacto oligosaccharides, inulin, lactulose, mannan oligosaccharides, xylo oligosaccharides, and others), probiotics (bifidobacteria, enterococcus, lactobacilli, pediococcus, streptococcus, and others), vitamins (vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, and others), and yeasts (live yeast, selenium yeast, spent yeast, torula dried yeast, whey yeast, and yeast derivatives.

By Animal:



Aquaculture



Fish



Shrimp

Others

Poultry



Broiler



Layer

Others

Ruminants



Dairy Cattle

Others

Swine Others

Based on the animal, the market has been divided into aquaculture (fish, shrimp, and others), poultry (broiler, layer, and others), ruminants (dairy cattle and others), swine, and others.

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Region-wise, the Vietnam feed additives market is segmented into Northern Vietnam, Central Vietnam, and Southern Vietnam.



Vietnam Feed Additives Market Trends:

Ensuring the safety and quality of animal products is concerned. In addition, the rising demand for feed additives that enhance the safety and quality of meat, milk, and eggs by reducing contaminants and pathogens is impelling the growth of the market in Vietnam.

Apart from this, adherence to international standards and regulations for animal feed additives is essential for exporting animal products. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of feed additives that meet industry standards is bolstering the market growth in the country.



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163