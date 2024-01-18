LALA Iran - Isolated Country, Iraqi FM Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Recent events
show that Iran is an isolated country in the world, said Fuad
Hussein, minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Trend reports.
According to him, Iraq condemns the Iranian armed forces'
missile attacks on Iraqi territory and considers it to be against
international law.
The minister added that Iraq has taken various steps in this
direction and appealed to the UN Security Council.
"In my opinion, Iraq's position against Iran will be supported
in detail," Hussein said.
Hussein noted that it is regrettable that Iraqi citizens suffer
from the tension between Israel and Iran.
On the night of January 16, Iran fired rockets at the facilities
of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq. 4 people
died as a result of the attacks.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737119
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.