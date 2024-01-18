Uzbekistan, EU Discuss Mutual Cooperation In Different Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 17. Special
Representative of Uzbekistan's President on Foreign Policy
Abdulaziz Kamilov and President of the European Council Charles
Michel confirmed mutual readiness to further promote bilateral ties
in all areas of common interest, Trend reports.
Abdulaziz Kamilov and Charles Michel held a meeting in
Brussels.
The parties exchanged views on topical international and
regional matters.
They discussed topics of further development of relations
between Uzbekistan and European countries in political, trade and
economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
European Council President Charles Michel praised Uzbekistan's
constructive policy in Central Asia.
Earlier, Uzbekistan and the European Commission expressed
interest in signing the agreement on enhanced partnership and
cooperation, initialed on July 6, 2022, as soon as possible.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on further
promotion of Uzbek-European relations and the development of
practical interaction in the regional format.
Meanwhile, the EU plans to allocate 76 million euros to
Uzbekistan for the first four years (2021-2024) of its 7-year
Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2027. Additional funds
are earmarked for human rights support (the tentative allocation is
3.6 million euros for 2021–2024) and civil society organizations
(3.4 million euros for 2021–2024).
