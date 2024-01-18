Hashemite University And EU Launch Project To Boost Skills Of Jordanian Medical Trainers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) – The Hashemite University, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and several medical colleges from Jordan and Europe, initiated a project on Wednesday aimed at enhancing the skills of Jordanian medical trainers.This project, titled "The Educational Program for Capacity Building for Trainers and Supporting Clinical Experiences for Medical Students," has received backing from the European Union under the 2023 Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE) program.Supported by the Erasmus+ program, this initiative seeks to develop and implement a professional training program designed to improve the teaching abilities of clinical trainers – doctors involved in training medical students in Jordanian teaching hospitals. The goal is to provide a superior educational experience for students under the guidance of qualified medical professionals.Dr. Fawaz Al-Zboun, President of the Hashemite University, stated that the project aims to enhance the practical and communication skills of clinical trainers, crucial for effective clinical training and medical education. The project is expected to elevate the quality of medical graduates and contribute positively to public health in Jordan.The program will focus on raising the quality of teaching in Jordanian medical colleges and is intended to improve the educational outcomes of students, including their professional competencies and communication skills. This, in turn, is expected to boost their employability as doctors both within Jordan and globally.Dr. Randa Mahasneh, the project's Director General at the Hashemite University, emphasized that the project aims to build the educational capabilities of clinical trainers. She noted that these trainers, often without professional training in educational skills, play a pivotal role in mentoring medical students and impacting the quality of their clinical experience.The project will prepare over 95 medical professors as teacher trainers and more than 120 qualified teachers to supervise medical students, aiming to deliver a high-quality educational experience.Dr. Ahmed Abu Al-Haija, Director of the National Erasmus Office, highlighted the importance of the capacity-building project, noting its reliance on diverse training and the integration of modern technologies like artificial intelligence in medical education.The EU Ambassador to Jordan, Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, underscored the value of continued cooperation and exchange of expertise between Jordanian and European universities.Scheduled to continue until 2026, the project is supported by an ERASMUS+ grant of 800,000 euros and involves the Hashemite University, the Ministry of Health, Jordanian Colleges of Medicine, Science and Technology, and European partners including the Portuguese University of Minho and the Greek University of Patras.The launch event was attended by representatives from the participating universities, the Ministry of Health, the Royal Medical Services, private hospitals, and faculty members from the medical field.