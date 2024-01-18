Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal May Skip 4Th Probe Agency Summon, Likely To Leave For Goa Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to miss the fourth summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), directing him to appear today (January 18) in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are set to go on a three-day trip of Goa after Kejriwal attends an education department function in the nation's capital at 1:00 PM today.

The visit to Goa is strategically planned in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, during which he intends to engage with party workers and potentially address a public rally.

When questioned about the fourth ED summons, Arvind Kejriwal informed reporters that he "will do whatever needs to be done as per law."

Also Read |

#ShriRamHomecoming: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust urges citizens to make videos, express emotions & thoughts

On January 3, the chief minister of Delhi had already refused to answer questions, claiming that the investigation agency's summons was "illegal" and "politically motivated," with the only goal being to arrest him.

"I am prepared to comply with any official summons. Like the earlier ones, this ED summons is unlawful and driven by politics. The summons need to be revoked. I have lived a life of integrity and openness. I have nothing to conceal," said Arvind Kejriwal.

This marks the fourth notice to Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had previously declined to appear before the federal agency on three earlier summons dated November 2, December 21, January 3.

Previously, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Central government, led by the BJP, intended to defame him and harm his greatest asset, honesty, by issuing an ED summons to him. This would prohibit him from campaigning for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Also Read |

Ram Mandir consecration: SPG studies Saryu ghats ahead of PM Modi's ceremonial dip