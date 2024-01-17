Top US Diplomat Antony Blinken Switched Planes On Davos Trip After Boeing 737 Suffered Technical Failure

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was briefly stranded in Davos on Wednesday after his plane witnessed a 'critical failure' due to an oxygen failure, according to a member of his traveling press pool.

However, another plane was being flown to Switzerland to pick him up. Now, he has left Davos after changing planes to return to Washington, CNN reported.

The top US diplomat had traveled to Davos for the annual World Economic Forum on Monday and was scheduled to fly back to Washington on Wednesday.A Bloomberg report said the aircraft was a Boeing plane. After flying from Davos to Zurich on helicopters and boarding the modified Boeing Co. 737, Blinken and his party were informed that the aircraft had been deemed unsafe to fly. An oxygen leak detected previously could not be remedied faults are not uncommon on aircraft, the glitch comes at a difficult time for Boeing. The company has had many of its 737 Max 9 aircraft grounded by regulators following an accident on an Alaska Airlines jet on January 5, Bloomberg reported.

The jet being used by Blinken is an older variant of the 737, and is designated as the C40 by the US Air Force of the press traveling with him and his aides were told to make arrangements to fly back to Washington commercially Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum provides a platform for thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to exchange ideas and perspectives on critical global issues September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got stuck in India after a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi after a mechanical fault with his plane's fleet of outdated government jets has also suffered a string of faults on long journeys, prompting an accelerated retirement of planes like the Airbus A340 and the purchase of new generation A350s jets.

(With inputs from agencies)

