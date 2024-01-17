(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Top 5 Growth Opportunities in Digital Construction Management, 2024" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This research study delves into digital building lifecycle management with a top-level analysis of near-future trends that will influence and drive its growth in 2024. Digital construction management is undergoing a multifaceted technological evolution and is expected to exhibit accelerated growth in 2024.

Emerging innovators challenge established players by introducing high-performance digital twin platforms and building information modeling (BIM) tools. These companies provide prescriptive and cognitive twins equipped with optimization, simulation, autonomous features, and interactive immersive capabilities.

Factors driving this growth include the growing demand for digitalizing mega infrastructure projects; the need for unifying digital building lifecycle management platforms; the growing importance of implementing sustainable construction techniques; and the need for multiple stakeholder collaborations and seamless management of construction projects across the project lifecycle.

This research service explores the top 5 trends in digital construction management, identifies strategic imperatives, assesses the industry landscape to help market participants seize growth opportunities, and highlights best practices within this ecosystem.

Top 5 Growth Opportunities



Next-generation BIM to Perform Outcome-based Design

High-growth Regions to Fuel Increased Adoption of Digital Construction Management Solutions

Cloud-based Construction Analytics to Empower AEC Professionals

Digital Twin-enabled Metaverse to Aid Mega Built Infrastructure Projects Generative AI to Automate Field Processes and Revolutionize Customer Support

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets