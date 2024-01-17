Cellulose Ether Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In the first and second quarters of 2023, the prices of cellulose ether in Asia, Europe, and North America experienced declines due to various factors. In Asia, increasing inquiries and soaring feedstock prices failed to support the trend amid dipping market activities, and flourishing product supply negatively impacted prices.

In Europe, stockpiling of cellulose ether, subdued demand from construction and cotton sectors, and cost-cutting measures by manufacturers led to a declining trend. North America also faced challenges with poor purchasing potential and a declining construction industry. While the trend stabilized slightly with improved downstream demand and low-priced exports, overall, cellulose ether prices faced a negative trajectory in these regions.

Request for Real-Time Cellulose Ether Prices: https://www.procurementresource.com/resource-center/cellulose-ether-price-trends/pricerequest

Definition

Cellulose ether is a group of biodegradable polymers derived from cellulose, a natural plant-based material. It is obtained through chemical modifications of cellulose, resulting in water-soluble properties. Cellulose ether possesses valuable characteristics such as thickening, stabilizing, and film-forming capabilities. It finds widespread use in industries like construction, pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care products. This versatile product serves as a key component in various formulations, providing improved functionalities and enhancing product performance. Its eco-friendly and non-toxic nature makes it an attractive and sustainable choice for a wide range of industrial applications.

Key Details About the Cellulose ether Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on Cellulose Ether in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as Excel files that can be used offline.

The Cellulose Ether Price Trends , including India Cellulose Ether price, USA Cellulose Ether price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Cellulose Ether Price Trend:





Cellulose ether finds extensive industrial applications due to its versatile properties. In construction, it is used as a thickener and water-retention agent in cement-based materials like mortar, grout, and tile adhesives, improving workability and performance. The pharmaceutical industry employs it as a binder, disintegrant, and controlled-release agent in tablets and capsules. In personal care products, cellulose ether acts as a thickener and stabilizer in cosmetics, lotions, and shampoos. It is utilized in the food industry as a stabilizer, thickener, and emulsifier in products like sauces and dressings. Additionally, it has uses in paints, coatings, adhesives, textiles, and paper manufacturing, showcasing its versatility in diverse industrial applications.



The Dow chemical company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc

LOTTE Fine Chemicals

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

Shandong Head Co. Ltd Zibo Hailan Chemical Co Ltd

Key Players:About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry to understand procurement methods, supply chains, and industry trends so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Amanda Williams

Email: -- Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA