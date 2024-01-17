Amouage Celebrates Its 40Th Anniversary With The Release Of Two New Exceptional Extraits: Dia 40 Woman And Jubilation 40 Man

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The time – the choice:

The high perfumery House of Amouage marks the 40th anniversary of its birth. To lend this moment the importance it deserves, it was inevitable that a truly remarkable addition would have to be made to the brand's assortment of scents. But it would have to be an addition that would also pay homage to Amouage's heritage. With these thoughts in mind, Renaud Salmon, Amouage's Chief Creative Officer, realised this was an ideal opportunity to extend the acclaimed collection of Exceptional Extraits.

“As they are a tribute to the highlights of the past,” says Salmon,“the Exceptional Extraits possess a strong sense of the celebratory. That's why they simply had to become part of our 40th anniversary celebrations.”

It was quickly apparent that two perfumes from Amouage's heritage were especially suited to this project. Composed in 2002 by Jean-Claude Ellena, Dia Woman has always been seen as one of the house's most tenderly feminine floral bouquets: a feast that is as opulent as it is accessible. As its name suggests, it is the scent of a day. And not just of one day, but of all days. A scent that marks every day as being worthy of note - a day for celebrating.

Jubilation XXV Man was released as a marker of another important chapter in the story of Amouage: its 25th anniversary in 2008. A much-loved Bertrand Duchaufour composition featuring a blend of Eastern and Western styles, it won admiration as one of perfumery's most compelling statements on masculinity. A scent that was already celebratory and could now be updated for an even more momentous festivity.

“Our Exceptional Extraits are dosed at an extremely high percentage,” says Salmon,“in order to make them as rich and complex as possible. It was obvious to me that because this is Amouage's anniversary, both Dia and Jubilation would have to be dosed at 40%: a challenge that could be met only by the most talented perfumers in the industry.”

Dia 40 Woman:

The task of creating this more intoxicating version of Dia Woman fell to Alexandra Carlin. A perfumer renowned for her technical skills, she maintained the distinctive elegance of the 2002 composition whilst making its base even more profound and sumptuous. The result is a floral bouquet projecting an astonishing array of images and emotions: a breathtaking journey from sunrise to zenith and finally to sunset.

At the scent's opening, the familiar Aldehydes lend delicacy to a veil of daylight-blush Musks. Next comes the grand floral quartet of Rose, Orange Blossom, Carnation, and Ylang-Ylang: vivid ingredients that combine their textures to create a regal vision of femininity. In the closing stages, Orris, Sandalwood, and Amyris glow with a luminous aura. Effervescent and light-hearted, yet exuding refinement, Dia 40 Woman sings of eternal beauty.

Jubilation 40 Man:

For this even more celebratory incarnation of Jubilation XXV Man, Amouage turned to its original creator, Bertrand Duchaufour. While maintaining the essential structure of his composition, the perfumer emphasised key aspects to raise Jubilation 40 Man to new heights of expressiveness.

Retaining the instantly recognisable blackberry opening, the scent now reveals dry, tart hints of Blackcurrant. This makes way for the perfume's majestic heart: Genet unfurls within a burst of honeyed Tobacco notes while regal Frankincense cuts through the narcotic warmth of Balsams and Resins. Eventually, the scent settles on a heart-stopping dry-down of Patchouli, Cistus and Opoponax. Flaming with magnificence and a lust for adventure, Jubilation 40 Man captures the essence of masculine sophistication.

A note on the Exceptional Extraits:

The Exceptional Extraits constitute some of the most precious creations that Amouage has offered to its admirers around the globe. Each of the extraits in this exclusive collection is the result of painstaking experiments to gauge the effects of various concentration levels and different ageing times. The aim is to push the ingredients to the very limits of what they can offer to the composition, allowing them time to reveal their most hidden facets.

Key fragrance information:

Dia 40 Woman

Perfumer: Alexandra Carlin

Olfactive family: Floral Aldehydic Powdery

Ageing: 5 weeks maturation + 2 weeks maceration

Concentration: extrait de parfum containing 40% pure perfume oils

Top notes: Cyclamen Aldehydes, Musks, Blackcurrant, Violet Leaves.

Heart notes: Rose, Orange Blossom, Carnation, Ylang-Ylang, Cistus, Bay Leaves, Tarragon.

Base notes: Orris, Sandalwood, Amyris, Guaiac Wood.

Jubilation 40 Man

Perfumer: Bertrand Duchaufour

Olfactive family: Woody Chypre

Ageing: 3 weeks maturation + 7 weeks maceration

Concentration: extrait de parfum containing 40% pure perfume oils

Top notes: Blackberry, Blackcurrant, Rosemary, Labdanum, Orange, Davana.

Heart notes: Scotch Broom, Frankincense, Cinnamon, Clove, Bay St Thomas, Rose, Celery Seeds.

Base notes: Patchouli, Cistus, Opoponax, Myrrh, Cedarwood, Guaiac Wood, Musks, Moss, Ambergris, Oud.

ABOUT AMOUAGE:

Amouage is an independent Omani High Perfumery House renowned for creating some of the most finely crafted perfumes in the world. Founded in the Sultanate of Oman in 1983 to be 'The Gift of Kings', the House has redefined the Arabian art of perfumery and garnered a global reputation for bringing innovative modernity and true artistry to all its creations. Masterfully paying tribute to its heritage, Amouage is a unique fusion of East meets West that defines avant-garde opulence. Today, it expresses the contemporary majesty of Oman – a historic trading centre for Frankincense around the globe, with arresting and alluring collections that speak to a sophisticated, confident and well-travelled discerning clientele who seek something compellingly precious, extraordinary and personal, every day.

Amouage creations have charmed a global audience and are now available in nearly 100 countries around the world. The House's international presence encompasses 12 standalone boutiques as well as a highly selective network of approximately 1,000 of the world's finest department stores, perfumeries and airports.