Aviation Week Network's MRO Latin America Will Be Held In San Jose, Costa Rica, February 14-15

MRO Latin America

MRO Latin America is the premier event in this region for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry

- Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer, Aviation Week NetworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Week Network 's MRO Latin America (#MROLA) will be held February 14-15 in San Jose, Costa Rica. The two-day exhibitor showcase and conference will be held at the Intercontinental Costa Rica Multiplaza Mall and will attract more than 500 registered attendees.MRO Latin America is the premier event in this region for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry, designed for industry thought leaders and decision makers. The event will start with an invitation-only pre-conference workshop,“Building an Engine MRO Market in Latin America.” This follows with a welcome reception hosted by AJW.The event will include engaging networking opportunities throughout the two days including receptions, breakfast mixers and networking luncheons.Industry experts will lead drill-down discussions, sessions, workshops, and business development opportunities in an intimate setting with attendees focused on growing their organizations in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. More than 80% of the attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers and influencers.Speakers include:.Phil Bathurst, CEO, Aspire MRO.Lindsay Bjerregaard, Managing Editor, MRO, Aviation Week Network.Rimsky Buitrago, CEO, Coopesa.Otavio Cavalett, Ph.D., Regional Lead of Sustainability Policy & Partnerships, Boeing.Everton Vincente de Lima,MRO & FBO Managing Director, Embraer Service & Support, Brazil, Embraer.Guillermo F. Hoppe, Former Director General, Civil Aviation of Costa Rica.Wilmer Lopez, Regional Sales Director – Latin America, AJW Group.Rafael Samudio, Vice President, Technical Operations, Copa Airlines.Lee Ann Shay, Executive Editor, Business Aviation and MRO, Aviation Week Network.And many more. See here for a complete agenda.The MRO Latin America Showcase, which is sold out with nearly 50 solution and service providers, will enable attendees to source and shop companies showcasing tools, technology and services. The Showcase is only open to registered attendees. Visit here to register.The event's Host Sponsor is Coopesa. Premium Sponsors are Boeing, Drayton Aerospace, Embraer, and Setna iO, and event sponsors are APAS, HEICO, Quantum Control, and StandardAero.“The Latin America region is booming for aerospace MRO and we are thrilled to bring our must attend event to Costa Rica,” said Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network.“We have a vibrant group of speakers, exhibitors and attendees, and many opportunities to network and build contacts.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .# # #

