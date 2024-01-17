Deliveroo Plus Membership Experiences Incredible Success in Kuwait and Introduces 90-day free trial for New Users

(MENAFN- Deliveroo) Deliveroo Kuwait announced the remarkable growth of its consumer subscription service, Deliveroo Plus, with the number of subscribers increasing year-over-year in 2023. This milestone is a clear testament to the significant increase in value and convenience that customers have experienced through their Deliveroo Plus subscription.



As part of its ongoing dedication and commitment to delivering an outstanding service, Deliveroo is introducing an exclusive 90-day free trial for the Plus subscription. This offer is available to new customers who enroll in Deliveroo Plus from January 15th and valid for one month.



“Deliveroo’s Plus milestone is a testament to just how important this premium membership is to our customers.” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “Deliveroo PLUS allows customers to benefit from exclusive promotions, rewards, and offers from their favorite restaurants and grocers, all while saving money throughout the year. We hope that both new and existing Deliveroo PLUS members take advantage of their membership and enjoy ordering from the best local and international restaurants and businesses Kuwait has to offer.”

Deliveroo PLUS is Deliveroo's innovative membership service that grants members unlimited free delivery on all food and grocery orders worth 4 KD or more. Furthermore, PLUS subscribers are entitled to a 5% discount on grocery orders over 7 KD. If an order arrives later than expected, they'll get a 2.5 KD voucher as instant compensation for their next order. Additionally, Plus users can use free delivery to order from multiple places and earn rewards, like getting 3 KD off on their 4th order after three orders from the same place.

Deliveroo Plus has become an integral part of the on-demand delivery journey for customers, offering not just food and essentials but an enhanced experience that combines convenience, savings, and exclusive perks. The exceptional growth in 2023 is a testament to the service’s popularity and the evolving needs of customers who seek more than just a delivery service.









