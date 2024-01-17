(MENAFN- GetNews)
DelveInsight's “Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ascites market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Ascites Market Report:
The Ascites market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032) In the seven major markets (7MM), there were 243,682 cases of ascites associated with cirrhosis in 2022. According to DelveInsight's projections, a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated for these cases during the study period from 2019 to 2032. In the United States in 2022, there were 151,474 cases of ascites attributed to cirrhosis. Additionally, the occurrences of ascites associated with ovarian, stomach, breast, and colorectal cancers were 8,845, 3,704, 12,990, and 10,632, respectively. In Germany in 2022, there were 20,204 cases of ascites linked to cirrhosis. Additionally, the occurrences of ascites associated with ovarian, stomach, breast, and colorectal cancers were 5,061, 1,938, 3,505, and 3,926, respectively. Key Ascites Companies: Ocelot Bio, Inc, Healthgen Biotechnology Corp., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Neovii Biotech, Movetis, Instituto Grifols, S.A., Sanofi, Alfasigma S.p.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, and others Key Ascites Therapies: OCE-205, OrsHSA, Tolvaptan, catumaxomab, M0002, Albumin, satavaptan (SR121463B), Rifaximin, aflibercept (ziv-aflibercept, AVE0005, VEGF trap, ZALTRAP®), Tolvaptan, Albutein 20% Injectable Solution, and others The Ascites epidemiology based on severity-specific cases analyzed that in 2022, there were 27,265 and 124,209 cases of Grade I and Grade II and III ascites due to cirrhosis in the United States. The Ascites market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ascites pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ascites market dynamics.
Ascites Overview
Ascites is a medical condition characterized by the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. This fluid buildup causes the abdomen to become swollen and distended. Ascites is typically a manifestation of an underlying health issue, often related to liver, heart, or kidney diseases.
Ascites Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Ascites market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Ascites Prevalent Cases of Ascites by severity Gender-specific Prevalence of Ascites Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ascites
Ascites Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ascites market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ascites market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Ascites Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Ascites Therapies and Key Companies
OCE-205: Ocelot Bio, Inc OrsHSA: Healthgen Biotechnology Corp. Tolvaptan: Otsuka America Pharmaceutical catumaxomab: Neovii Biotech M0002: Movetis Albumin: Instituto Grifols, S.A. satavaptan (SR121463B): Sanofi Rifaximin: Alfasigma S.p.A. aflibercept (ziv-aflibercept, AVE0005, VEGF trap, ZALTRAP®): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Tolvaptan: Otsuka Beijing Research Institute Albutein 20% Injectable Solution: Grifols Therapeutics LLC
Ascites Market Strengths
The rise in the patient population of underlying conditions of ascites such as liver cirrhosis, alcoholism, kidney or heart failure, malignancy, etc. might contribute to an increase in the patient population of ascites. The increasing healthcare activities and campaigns regarding the necessity to address ascites are aiding the market. Serum-Ascites Albumin Gradient helps differentiate ascites fluid with 90% accuracy and thus successfully identifies the underlying condition.
Ascites Market Opportunities
Limited approved, and emerging therapies in the pipeline offer a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies. Most of the therapies are developed to be administered frequently. Hence medications with better safety, effectiveness, and low treatment duration are the current unmet need of the ascites market.
Scope of the Ascites Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Key Ascites Companies: Ocelot Bio, Inc, Healthgen Biotechnology Corp., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Neovii Biotech, Movetis, Instituto Grifols, S.A., Sanofi, Alfasigma S.p.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, and others Key Ascites Therapies: OCE-205, OrsHSA, Tolvaptan, catumaxomab, M0002, Albumin, satavaptan (SR121463B), Rifaximin, aflibercept (ziv-aflibercept, AVE0005, VEGF trap, ZALTRAP®), Tolvaptan, Albutein 20% Injectable Solution, and others Ascites Therapeutic Assessment: Ascites current marketed and Ascites emerging therapies Ascites Market Dynamics: Ascites market drivers and Ascites market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Ascites Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement
