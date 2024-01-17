(MENAFN- GetNews)



DelveInsight's "Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ascites market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

DelveInsight's “Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ascites market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the Ascites Market Report:





The Ascites market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In the seven major markets (7MM), there were 243,682 cases of ascites associated with cirrhosis in 2022. According to DelveInsight's projections, a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated for these cases during the study period from 2019 to 2032.

In the United States in 2022, there were 151,474 cases of ascites attributed to cirrhosis. Additionally, the occurrences of ascites associated with ovarian, stomach, breast, and colorectal cancers were 8,845, 3,704, 12,990, and 10,632, respectively.

In Germany in 2022, there were 20,204 cases of ascites linked to cirrhosis. Additionally, the occurrences of ascites associated with ovarian, stomach, breast, and colorectal cancers were 5,061, 1,938, 3,505, and 3,926, respectively.

Key Ascites Companies: Ocelot Bio, Inc, Healthgen Biotechnology Corp., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Neovii Biotech, Movetis, Instituto Grifols, S.A., Sanofi, Alfasigma S.p.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, and others

Key Ascites Therapies: OCE-205, OrsHSA, Tolvaptan, catumaxomab, M0002, Albumin, satavaptan (SR121463B), Rifaximin, aflibercept (ziv-aflibercept, AVE0005, VEGF trap, ZALTRAP®), Tolvaptan, Albutein 20% Injectable Solution, and others

The Ascites epidemiology based on severity-specific cases analyzed that in 2022, there were 27,265 and 124,209 cases of Grade I and Grade II and III ascites due to cirrhosis in the United States. The Ascites market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Ascites pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Ascites market dynamics.





Ascites Overview

Ascites is a medical condition characterized by the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. This fluid buildup causes the abdomen to become swollen and distended. Ascites is typically a manifestation of an underlying health issue, often related to liver, heart, or kidney diseases.





Ascites Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Ascites market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Ascites

Prevalent Cases of Ascites by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Ascites Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Ascites





Ascites Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Ascites market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Ascites market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Ascites Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Ascites Therapies and Key Companies



OCE-205: Ocelot Bio, Inc

OrsHSA: Healthgen Biotechnology Corp.

Tolvaptan: Otsuka America Pharmaceutical

catumaxomab: Neovii Biotech

M0002: Movetis

Albumin: Instituto Grifols, S.A.

satavaptan (SR121463B): Sanofi

Rifaximin: Alfasigma S.p.A.

aflibercept (ziv-aflibercept, AVE0005, VEGF trap, ZALTRAP®): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Tolvaptan: Otsuka Beijing Research Institute Albutein 20% Injectable Solution: Grifols Therapeutics LLC





Ascites Market Strengths



The rise in the patient population of underlying conditions of ascites such as liver cirrhosis, alcoholism, kidney or heart failure, malignancy, etc. might contribute to an increase in the patient population of ascites.

The increasing healthcare activities and campaigns regarding the necessity to address ascites are aiding the market. Serum-Ascites Albumin Gradient helps differentiate ascites fluid with 90% accuracy and thus successfully identifies the underlying condition.





Ascites Market Opportunities



Limited approved, and emerging therapies in the pipeline offer a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies. Most of the therapies are developed to be administered frequently. Hence medications with better safety, effectiveness, and low treatment duration are the current unmet need of the ascites market.





Scope of the Ascites Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Ascites Companies: Ocelot Bio, Inc, Healthgen Biotechnology Corp., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Neovii Biotech, Movetis, Instituto Grifols, S.A., Sanofi, Alfasigma S.p.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Otsuka Beijing Research Institute, Grifols Therapeutics LLC, and others

Key Ascites Therapies: OCE-205, OrsHSA, Tolvaptan, catumaxomab, M0002, Albumin, satavaptan (SR121463B), Rifaximin, aflibercept (ziv-aflibercept, AVE0005, VEGF trap, ZALTRAP®), Tolvaptan, Albutein 20% Injectable Solution, and others

Ascites Therapeutic Assessment: Ascites current marketed and Ascites emerging therapies

Ascites Market Dynamics: Ascites market drivers and Ascites market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Ascites Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement







Table of Contents



1. Ascites Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Ascites

3. SWOT analysis of Ascites

4. Ascites Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Ascites Market Overview at a Glance

6. Ascites Disease Background and Overview

7. Ascites Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Ascites



9. Ascites Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Ascites Unmet Needs

11. Ascites Emerging Therapies

12. Ascites Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Ascites Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Ascites Market Drivers

16. Ascites Market Barriers

17.

Ascites Appendix

18. Ascites Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight





About DelveInsight



DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

