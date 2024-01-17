Artificial Intelligence Ai In Bfsi Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Artificial Intelligence Ai In Bfsi Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“ , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global artificial intelligence ai in BFSI market report. The global market size reached US$ 19.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 224.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during 2024-2032.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in BFSI is utilized to enable computers or computer-controlled robots to perform tasks typically associated with human beings. It possesses the capability to make predictions, offer recommendations, and make decisions that impact both real and virtual environments. AI in BFSI industry is employed particularly for the purpose of fraud detection and regulatory compliance. AI systems can identify and flag potentially fraudulent activities, including money laundering and identity theft. AI in BFSI enables banks to implement AI virtual assistants that monitor transactions and customer behaviors, as well as record and analyze information to ensure compliance with various regulatory systems. Consequently, it is extensively used across countries.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/artificial-intelligence-in-bfsi-market/requestsample

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Bfsi Market Trends and Drivers:

The artificial intelligence (AI) in BFSI market is primarily driven by the elevating digitalization and automation in the banking, financial services, and insurance industry to counter the limitation of conventional credit reporting systems, such as potential errors, incomplete transaction history, and misclassification of creditors. Moreover, the increasing need for AI-based loan and credit systems to analyze customer behavior patterns, even for those with limited credit history, to assess their creditworthiness and provide banks with early warnings about behaviors that may indicate a higher risk of default, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing adoption of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to automate repetitive manual tasks for reducing the potential for errors, owing to their ability to sense, learn, and improve over time and manage risks and regulatory compliance while enhancing the overall customer experience is also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the rising reliance on AI to handle large volumes of data quickly and the expanding BFSI sector across the globe are expected to fuel the artificial intelligence (AI) in BFSI market in the coming years.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offering:



Software

Hardware Services

Breakup by Solution:



Chatbots

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Anti-Money Laundering

Customer Relationship Management

Data Analytics and Prediction Others

Breakup by End User:



Banks

Insurance Wealth Management

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Amelia

Atos SE

Avaamo Inc.

CognitiveScale Inc.

Inbenta Holdings Inc.

Interactions LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Palantir Technologies Inc.

SAP SE SAS Institute Inc

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163