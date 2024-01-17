Kuwait Amir Bestows His Highness Title Upon PM Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Al-Sabah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an order Wednesday bestwoing the title "His Highness" upon Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The Order reads that the Prime Minister shall inform the National Assembly about this decree, which would come into effect from the date of its publication, and to be published in the official gazette. (end)

