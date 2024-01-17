Iran Shells Dozens Of Missiles At Iraq And Syria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran fired 24
missiles at the intended positions in Iraq and Syria last night at
00:00 (GMT + 03:30), said General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander
of the Aeronautical Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards
Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.
According to Hajizadeh, Iran fired 13 missiles at the position
of terrorists in the Idlib province of Syria.
Hajizadeh added that Iran also fired 11 rockets at Iraq's Erbil
province.
Reportedly, in response to the explosions in Iran's Kerman
province, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched
ballistic missile strikes on terrorist headquarters and bases in
Iraq and Syria last night.
On January 3, two explosions occurred in two directions on the
way to the cemetery where Iranian general Ghasem Soleimani was
buried. As a result of the explosion, 90 people died and 248 people
were injured.
In 2020, General Ghasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds
Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed as a
result of the US attack in Iraq.
