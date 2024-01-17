Iran Shells Dozens Of Missiles At Iraq And Syria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran fired 24 missiles at the intended positions in Iraq and Syria last night at 00:00 (GMT + 03:30), said General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the Aeronautical Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

According to Hajizadeh, Iran fired 13 missiles at the position of terrorists in the Idlib province of Syria.

Hajizadeh added that Iran also fired 11 rockets at Iraq's Erbil province.

Reportedly, in response to the explosions in Iran's Kerman province, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missile strikes on terrorist headquarters and bases in Iraq and Syria last night.

On January 3, two explosions occurred in two directions on the way to the cemetery where Iranian general Ghasem Soleimani was buried. As a result of the explosion, 90 people died and 248 people were injured.

In 2020, General Ghasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed as a result of the US attack in Iraq.

