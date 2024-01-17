Kazakhstan, TRACECA Discuss Dev't Of Ferry Services On Caspian, Black Seas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Vice Minister
of Transport of Kazakhstan Satzhan Ablaliyev and Secretary General
of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission
TRACECA Aset Asavbayev have discussed the development of ferry
services on the Caspian and Black Seas, Trend reports.
The parties also exchanged views on transportation issues in the
field of road transport, including the problem of traffic
congestion at the Sarpi and Red Bridge (Georgia) checkpoints.
Assavbayev informed the Vice-Minister about the current work and
status of the implementation of TRACECA countries' initiatives.
Discussions included the results of a pilot project for the
transportation of goods by semi-trailers, in particular, the
importance of implementing subcontracting measures was noted.
In addition, Assavbayev appealed to the Ministry of Transport
with a request to assist in speeding up procedures to complete the
approval by the Kazakh side of the text of the Agreement on the ETP
(unified transit permit).
As he noted, speedy approval will make it possible to prepare
the draft Agreement for signing at the next meeting of the
Intergovernmental Commission. The remaining interested countries
have completed the approval procedure.
The TRACECA International Program has been operating since 1993
and aims to reduce the delivery time of goods from Asia to Europe
and vice versa by 2-2.5 times compared to sea transport routes –up
to 12-14 days.
