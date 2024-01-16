Latin America Green Data Center Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Liquid Immersion & D2C Cooling Adoption Driven By AI & Hpc Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Green Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Latin America green data center market is expected to attain a value of $1.64 billion by 2028, up from $890 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.75% from 2022-2028.
Among Latin American countries, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay have actively adopted renewable energy for most of their energy requirements. The Mexican government plans to produce 35% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2024. This objective is part of the efforts to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels and to enhance the stability of the electric grid by minimizing the occurrence of power interruptions.
Hyperscale operators such as Google and Microsoft are actively driving renewable energy adoption in Latin America. For instance, in January 2022, Microsoft announced plans to develop a cloud region in Chile at an investment of over $315 million. The cloud region will be powered by 100% renewable energy.
KEY TRENDS
Innovations Data Center Cooling and Power Technologies Are Driving the Market for Green Development
In Latin America, innovations in data center power technology include the adoption of lithium-ion and smart grid UPS systems and DRUPS systems. Fuel cell-based power backup is also expected to enter the Latin American market in the long term, driving down investments in inefficient diesel generators and the market for efficiencies. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Fuel is among the emerging trends concept in the data center market. However, data center operators in Latin America didn't adopt this technology. Still, there is the development from some of the oil companies involved in the development of the HVO fuel stations, wherein it is witnessed that during the forecast period, at least some operators will introduce HVO in their data center facilities. A tropical test bed is currently in the testing phase in Singapore to make data centers more efficient in a tropical climate. If successful, this can also positively impact the Latin American market and bring down the PUE of facilities further. Free cooling is also being adopted by data center operators in facilities in countries like Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and the Caribbean, at least partially. For instance, Equinix uses free cooling in its SP3 data center in Sao Paulo.
Government Push Toward Sustainability
Various Latin American governments, including those of Chile, Brazil, and Uruguay, are actively working toward increasing the adoption of renewable energy in the country. The Development Bank of Latin America has approved a loan of USD 300 million to Uruguay to strengthen its electricity grid and modernize it, driven by the government.
Deployment of Modular Data Centers and Sustainable Materials Gathering Steam
In Latin America, many operators have limited funds for data center development, making it an attractive proposition for deploying modular data centers. Some of the companies in Latin America are involved in investing in the development of Modular facilities. The cost of operating a modular data center is around 30% less than that of a traditional data center facility. The environmental impact of modular data center deployment is also lower since it entails lower or no usage of concrete and can be constructed in a phased manner, eliminating the need for additional labor. Plant-based and other sustainable materials such as wood, hemp, and Mycelium, which can revolutionize the construction process for data centers, are also being adopted by data center operators.
Green Data Center Metrics
Policy Drivers Paris Agreement & Science Based Targets Initiative (Sbti) Long Duration Energy Storage (Ldes) Council Re100 Circular Economy Energy Certifications
Market Opportunities & Trends
Innovative Data Center Power Technologies Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries Software-Defined Data Centers (Sddcs) & AI in Power Monitoring Microgrids Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology Eco-Diesel Generators Natural Gas Generators Fuel Cells Hvo Nuclear Energy Generation Other Innovations Advanced Data Center Cooling Technologies Tropical Data Center Test Bed Free Cooling Underwater Data Centers Floating Data Centers Other Innovative Cooling Technologies Liquid Immersion & D2C Cooling Adoption Driven by AI & Hpc Applications Adoption of Advanced IT Infrastructure Renewable Energy Initiatives Data Centers Targeting a Pue of < 1.5 Government Push for Green Data Center Development
Market Growth Enablers
Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation Operators Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions Deployment of Modular Data Centers
Market Restraints
Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers Increased Water Consumption by Data Centers Lack of Skilled Professionals Location Constraints on Green Data Centers
Prominent Data Center Investors
Ascenty (Digital Realty) Amazon Web Services (AWS) Ava Telecom Claro EdgeConneX Equinix Google HostDime Huawei Technologies KIO Networks Lumen Technologies (Cirion) Microsoft ODATA (Aligned) Oracle Scala Data Centers Telecom Italia Sparkle CloudHQ
Renewable Energy Providers
Acciona Energia EDP Renewables Enel Green Power Engie Elera Renovaveis Faro Energy GreenYellow HDF Energy Iberdrola Mainstream Renewable Power RZK Energia Shell The AES Corporation TotalEnergies
Segmentation by Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Other Electrical Infrastructures
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Racks Other mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units
Segmentation By General Construction
Core and Shell Development MEP & Architectural Design Services Physical Security & Fire Safety Systems DCIM/BMS Solution
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For
E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN16012024003732001241ID1107729968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.