Cannabisnewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Announces Business Update, Milestones

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, today outlined key accomplishments from 2023 and provided key strategic priorities for 2024.“In 2023, we experienced significant progress in both InMed's pharmaceutical drug development and in BayMedica's health and wellness initiatives. Our primary accomplishments throughout the year included a number of key milestones, such as the completion of a phase 2 clinical trial and the launch of two new preclinical programs targeting the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and age-related macular degeneration ('AMD'),” said Eric A. Adams, InMed president and CEO.“As we embark on 2024, we are placing increased emphasis on proprietary small molecule drug development candidates in our pharmaceutical pipeline with two exciting new programs addressing critical unmet medical needs. Firstly, INM-901 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease is showing promise via multiple mechanisms of action, including an increase in neuroprotection and an improvement in neuronal function via neuritogenesis. Secondly, INM-089 for the treatment of AMD appears to play a role in the preservation of retinal function, proactively protecting the retinal cells that are responsible for vision. Our focus on developing proprietary cannabinoid analogs over the past two years has started to pay dividends, evident in their utilization in these two new preclinical programs.”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, InMed has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. It is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit

IBN