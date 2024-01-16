Arvinas Appoints Jared Freedberg As General Counsel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awards Mr. Freedberg an Inducement Grant in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Jared Freedberg, J.D., has joined the company as General Counsel.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jared to Arvinas. His extensive background in both legal and commercial functions will help provide a unique and invaluable perspective to our team," said John Houston, Ph.D., Arvinas Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer, and President.“Jared's wealth of experience will be instrumental in steering us through our first potential product commercialization while simultaneously helping to advance our pipeline of earlier stage assets driven by our innovative PROTAC® protein degrader platform.”

Mr. Freedberg has over 20 years of legal and commercial experience. Most recently he served as General Counsel at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for managing all legal activities, including compliance, securities, corporate and board governance, contracting, IP strategy and management, mergers and acquisitions, business development and litigation management. Previously, Mr. Freedberg was General Counsel, Corporate Secretary at Immunomedics, Inc., and also served as General Counsel, Specialty Generics and Vice President, Legal, Business Development and Licensing at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

“Arvinas is at the forefront of pioneering scientific advancements in protein degradation, and I am excited to support the company's mission to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases,” said Mr. Freedberg.“I look forward to collaborating with a talented team as we navigate an exciting journey ahead, driving innovation, and achieving new milestones together.”

In connection with the commencement of Mr. Freedberg's employment, Arvinas granted Mr. Freedberg an option to purchase 67,314 shares of common stock and a restricted stock unit award with respect to 45,504 shares of common stock on January 16, 2024, as an inducement material to entering into employment with Arvinas. The option and restricted stock units were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and not pursuant to Arvinas' stock incentive plan.

The option has a 10-year term and an exercise price of $38.10 per share, which is equal to the closing price per share of Arvinas' common stock on the grant date. The option vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and 1/48th of the original number of shares vesting monthly thereafter, and the restricted stock unit award vests in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of Mr. Freedberg's employment start date until the fourth anniversary of Mr. Freedberg's start date, subject to his continued service with Arvinas through the applicable vesting dates.

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and“undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; and ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. For more information, visit .

