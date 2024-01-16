ADD Clinics Offers A Comprehensive Approach To Adult ADD, Including Uninsured Or Underinsured Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stanford OwenNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landscape where adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) often remains overshadowed by its prevalence in children, the need for specialized care and understanding has never been more critical. ADD Clinics , under the guidance of Stanford Owen , addresses this gap with a unique approach tailored to the nuanced and multi-complex needs of adults grappling with ADD.The Adult ADD Dilemma: Late Diagnosis and MisconceptionsFor many adults, the journey towards an ADD diagnosis is fraught with misconceptions and delayed recognition. Unlike children, adults with ADD may not exhibit overt symptoms, leading to a life of challenges in personal and professional realms. Recognizing signs is crucial, yet often overlooked, in the adult population.ADD Clinics: Hope and ClarityAt the forefront of addressing these challenges is ADD Clinics, a direct-pay practice committed to affordability and accessibility. Stanford Owen, the owner of ADD Clinics, emphasizes the clinic's dedication to providing comprehensive care for those uninsured, under-insured, or with medical insurance.Holistic Health: Beyond ADDRecognizing the interconnected nature of health, ADD Clinics extends its services to encompass a range of health interventions. From Behavior Interventions focusing on Exercise and Nutrition to screenings for osteoporosis and cardiovascular health, the clinic's holistic approach addresses the multifaceted nature of a healthy brain.ADD Clinics provides Laboratory tests, along with specialized screenings such as Irlen Visual Screen and Drug Screens. These services, along with tests for Sleep Apnea and FibroScan for liver disease, highlight the clinic's dedication to comprehensive care. Bone Density testing is also offered to guide hormone replacement therapy, so important to the brainConclusionIn an era where adult ADD continues to be an under-recognized condition, ADD Clinics uses comprehensive Internal Medicine skills, Psychopharmacology expertise, counseling, and an array of testing to help all organs, including the brain. With its patient-centric approach, the clinic not only demystifies the complexities of ADD but also opens doors to a healthier, more coordinated future for adults struggling with this condition. As Stanford Owen aptly puts it, "At ADD Clinics, our focus is on the patient, their goals, intersecting with life, and providing them with the tools and support they need to navigate the challenges of ADD."

Morgan Thomas

Rhino Digital, LLC

+1 504-875-5036

email us here