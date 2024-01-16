Persian To Be Included As A Classical Language In India's New Education Policy: S Jaishankar

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In a notable step to strengthen cultural connections, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has declared that the Indian government will now recognize Farsi (Persian) as one of the nine classical and official languages in India as part of the New Education Policy.

“The government of India has decided to include Farsi as one of the nine classical languages of India in our New Education Policy,” said S Jaishankar.

During his two-day visit to Iran, S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, made the mentioned announcement in a joint press conference held with his Iranian counterpart, H. Amir-Abdollahian on Monday.

This recognition demonstrates India's commitment to promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation of the rich heritage of Farsi within its educational system.

“In addition to these classical languages Pali, Persian, and Prakrit; and their works of literature too must be preserved for their richness and for the pleasure and enrichment of posterity,” according to India's National Education Policy-2020.

S. Jaishankar emphasized India's desire to use Iran's strategic location for access to Central Asian, Afghanistan, and Eurasian markets, promoting regional connectivity and economic cooperation for mutual gain during discussions.

“Regional connectivity has been a critical pillar of India-Iran relations and was naturally prominent in the agenda of today's discussions. I reiterated India's interest in benefiting from Iran's unique geographical position to access markets in Central Asia, Afghanistan and Eurasia,” he added.

During his visit, the Indian Foreign Minister held discussions with the President and other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He shared news about his meetings with Iranian officials on social media, writing notes in Persian.

Iranian media reported that the purpose of the Indian Foreign Minister's visit was to discuss important regional and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

India's recognition of Persian in its educational policies reflects the enrichment of the Persian language and its role in strengthening cultural and diplomatic bonds between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Tajikistan are two other countries in the region where Persian is spoken.

