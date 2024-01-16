Saudi Arabia To Support Humanitarian Demining Activities Carried Out In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The government of Saudi Arabia will provide financial support to
the humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan
through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center of this country, Azernews reports.
For this purpose, a Memorandum of Financial Assistance was
signed between the Chairman of the Board of the Demining Agency of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vugar Suleymanov, and the Deputy
Director of the Medical and Environmental Department of the King
Salman Humanitarian Aid Center, Abdullah Muhammed Alvadeyi.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Azerbaijan Essam bin Saleh Algetal
also participated in the event.
A meeting was held between the parties as part of the signing
ceremony. Vugar Suleymanov thanked Abdullah Muhammed Alvadeyi for
the financial contribution of Saudi Arabia for demining activities
in Azerbaijan. At the meeting, the guest was given detailed
information about the mine problem facing our country, the
large-scale humanitarian demining activities currently being
carried out, and the restoration and reconstruction works carried
out for the return of the former IDPs to their lands.
Also, the parties exchanged views on the support provided to
combat the mine threat and the future development prospects of
cooperation in this field. Abdullah Mohammad Alvadeyi expressed his
satisfaction with the friendly and brotherly relations between
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and emphasized that his country is with
Azerbaijan in the issue of humanitarian demining and supports
Azerbaijan.
During the event, the guests got acquainted with the exhibition
where models of mine and other explosive ammunition samples,
minesweepers' tools and equipment, and personal protective clothing
were displayed in the liberated areas.
