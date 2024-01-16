Azerbaijani Ambassador To US Merits King Legacy Award For International Service

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States of America Khazar
Ibrahim has been honored with the King Legacy Award for Diplomacy
and International Service as he chaired an event dedicated to the
32nd Annual International Salute to the Life and Legacy of Dr.
Martin Luther King, Jr, Azernews reports.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim said that on
this day Martin Luther King's legacy is commemorated not only in
the U.S. but also in all corners of the world.
The diplomat emphasized that there had never been any cases of
racial and religious discrimination between people at any time in
the history of Azerbaijan, adding that he takes pride in the fact
that Azerbaijan is one of the true followers of Martin Luther
King's legacy.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107726249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.