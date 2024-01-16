Executive Power Of Baku Hosts Public Presentation Of City's Master Plan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. A presentation of
the Master Plan of Baku's Development until 2040 has been held in
the city's Executive Power and organized by the State Committee on
Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The event was attended by officials, urban planning experts,
architects, prominent public figures, representatives of
non-governmental organizations, and the media.
During their speeches at the presentation, the Chairman of the
State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev,
the Head of the Executive Power of Baku Eldar Azizov, and the Chief
of the Department of Construction, Urban Planning, and Municipal
Economy of the Cabinet of Ministers Feyruz Mustafayev discussed the
essence of the presented document, its concept, and the upcoming
changes in the city's life.
It was emphasized that the master plan is based on modern urban
planning approaches, an analysis of the current state, and the
city's needs. It serves as the primary territorial-planning
document defining the strategic directions for the development of
Baku in the coming years.
Will be updated
MENAFN16012024000187011040ID1107725597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.