Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING! Samarth Jurel Gets Eliminated, Isha Malviya Breaks Down In Tears

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took over hosting duties for Bigg Boss 17's forthcoming weekend episodes. Viewers are eagerly awaiting KJo's view on the week's events, while speculation over the fate of the nominated contestants grows. This week, seven of nine contestants were in the danger zone and only Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande were safe.

Bigg Boss 17 elimination

Samarth Jurel, well known as Chintu, has left the Bigg Boss house this week. Chintu, who entered the show as a wildcard in the second week, did not receive enough votes and was evicted from the competition just two weeks before the final.

On her boyfriend's evection, Isha was seen crying and saying, "Abhishek is very bad, he wanted Chintu out."



Contestants left in the Bigg Boss house

With Chintu out of the game, the competition heats up as only 8 players remain. One intriguing component is how Chintu's girlfriend, Isha Malviya, will play the game without him present. The dynamics in the house are guaranteed to change, making the journey to the finals even more fascinating for both the contestants and the audience. Currently, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Arun, Ayesha Khan, and Munnawar are left in the house.