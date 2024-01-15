Iraqi PM Reiterates Determination To End Int'l Coalition's Presence

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jan 16 (NNN-NINA) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, yesterday reiterated that, Iraq wants to end the presence of the U.S.-led international coalition in the country.

Al-Sudani made the remarks, during his meeting with the Dutch Ambassador to Iraq, Hans Sandee, whose country is scheduled to assume the presidency of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) mission in Iraq, in mid-May, according to al-Sudani's media office.

Al-Sudani said that, the next mission of the coalition countries must include joint technical work, to end the coalition's presence in Iraq, and move to bilateral security and military cooperation with Iraq, according to the statement.

For his part, Sandee delivered, during the meeting, an official invitation to al-Sudani from his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, to visit the Netherlands, to discuss partnership opportunities between the two countries, the statement said, without giving further details about the date of the visit.

The Netherlands is part of the U.S.-led international coalition, tasked with training and advising the Iraqi security forces, in their fight against the Daesh terrorist group.– NNN-NINA

