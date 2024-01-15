Russia's Production Of Cars Up 16% In 2023 To Over 720,000 Units - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The production of cars in all segments rose by 16% in Russia in 2023 to over 720,000 units, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Production added 16% last year as over 720,000 cars in various segments rolled off the production line in the country," he said at a meeting headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

A total of 1.3 mln new cars were sold on the domestic market, the minister added.

In particular, sales of new passenger cars surged by 62% in 2023 to over 1.056 mln units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) increased by 35% to 105,000 units, the ministry said earlier. The market of trucks climbed by 74% in the reporting period to 140,200 units, while the market of buses rose by 19% to 17,800 units.