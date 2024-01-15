Russia's Production Of Cars Up 16% In 2023 To Over 720,000 Units - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The production of cars in all segments rose by 16% in Russia in
2023 to over 720,000 units, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and
Trade Minister Denis Manturov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Production added 16% last year as over 720,000 cars in various
segments rolled off the production line in the country," he said at
a meeting headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
A total of 1.3 mln new cars were sold on the domestic market,
the minister added.
In particular, sales of new passenger cars surged by 62% in 2023
to over 1.056 mln units, while sales of light commercial vehicles
(LCV) increased by 35% to 105,000 units, the ministry said earlier.
The market of trucks climbed by 74% in the reporting period to
140,200 units, while the market of buses rose by 19% to 17,800
units.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107723518
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.